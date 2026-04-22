Donald Trump says he only likes the states he wins in case you’re wondering how keen he is on uniting America right now

Politics donald trump red states

In the history of insecure, sore losers, never has history seen a specimen quite like Donald Trump.

It doesn’t matter where he is, who he is talking to, or what he’s talking about, the conversation always winds back to him and his many slights.

In a speech honoring various college sports champions from 2025, Trump managed to piss off half of the country (and insult the other half in the process).

Here is the President of the United States of America speaking about those states.

Trump: I only like the states that I win pic.twitter.com/rsOtHEubDW — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2026

Imagine voting for Trump in a state where he didn’t win and hearing this.

Imagine voting for Trump anywhere and hearing this.

Imagine voting for Trump.

It’s all impossible to reckon with, particularly the gall he has to openly confront anyone who dare not support him.

It’s terrifying, depressing stuff. Especially for Americans, who made sure Trump understood that the feeling was mutual.

1.

that would be the state of stupidity https://t.co/tOm70eFxrW — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) April 21, 2026

2.

I only like presidents who don’t use tariffs to steal from me but here we are. https://t.co/XBWn7dscHh — James Tate (@JamesTate121) April 21, 2026

3.

He’s going to hate the whole country after midterms. — (@LucifersTweetz) April 21, 2026

4.

Doesn’t even pretend to be a president for all Americans. Unprecedented and undoubtedly the worst president of all time. — Dave Hale – Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) April 21, 2026

5.

Trump only represents MAGA not the United States. — Rocky Resistor (@RockyResistor) April 21, 2026

6.

Millions of people voted for him in states he lost. He thinks they can all go to hell. https://t.co/e9gGewHGyX — C-Bo the Eggman (@CBoTheEggman) April 21, 2026

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