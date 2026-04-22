Politics donald trump red states

Donald Trump says he only likes the states he wins in case you’re wondering how keen he is on uniting America right now

Saul Hutson. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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In the history of insecure, sore losers, never has history seen a specimen quite like Donald Trump.

It doesn’t matter where he is, who he is talking to, or what he’s talking about, the conversation always winds back to him and his many slights.

In a speech honoring various college sports champions from 2025, Trump managed to piss off half of the country (and insult the other half in the process).

Here is the President of the United States of America speaking about those states.

Imagine voting for Trump in a state where he didn’t win and hearing this.

Imagine voting for Trump anywhere and hearing this.

Imagine voting for Trump.

It’s all impossible to reckon with, particularly the gall he has to openly confront anyone who dare not support him.

It’s terrifying, depressing stuff. Especially for Americans, who made sure Trump understood that the feeling was mutual.

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