Pete Hegseth has removed the mandatory flu vaccine for US forces – Make America Viral Again! – 24 sick burns

US Pete hegseth vaccines

What the world needs now is not ‘love, sweet love’ – as it says in the song – but, according to US ‘Department of War’ logic, a mobile virus-spreading machine.

On Tuesday, self-styled Secretary of War (not a legal designation, by the way) announced an end to the mandatory flu vaccination that has been the standard for US forces for more than eight decades.

Here’s how he announced it.

The War Department is once again restoring freedom to our Joint Force. We are discarding the mandatory flu vaccine requirement, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/9K5W8g0NsD — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) April 21, 2026

Ah, yes – that much-missed freedom to die of a preventable virus and cause a pandemic. Those lucky boys and gals in uniform. There was also this …

Hegseth is blaming Biden for military vaccine mandates. The flu shot’s been required since 1945. Joe Biden was 2. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) April 21, 2026

Hegseth’s department spread the ‘good’ news. Might as well get used to spreading stuff.

The internet rolled its eyes so hard it could see brain. These responses captured the mood.

1.

BREAKING: Pete Hegseth announces that the War Department will no longer require the flu vaccine for military service members this season. These people are sick. Literally. pic.twitter.com/Q6uIq2WWi7 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 21, 2026

2.

All it takes is one soldier to get the flu while on duty to spread it to the entire platoon. Not exactly genius. — Diane McKenna (@DianeMcKenna22) April 21, 2026

3.

So much for MAHA. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 21, 2026

4.

People aren’t signing up to serve under you, are they Kegbreath? — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 21, 2026

5.

Brilliant, did Iran help you come up with that idea pic.twitter.com/yACNMlbYa7 — Nicolas Rivers (@FunkyImmunology) April 21, 2026

6.

We are living in the absolutely dumbest time line ever. Whats next? You going to make licking doorknobs mandatory? — The Green Dragon Tavern (@greendragonhq) April 21, 2026

7.

Always relearning the lessons of 1918 aren't we pic.twitter.com/9yc4okdNQm — Dignam Sustained (@dascho_scribler) April 21, 2026

8.

GONNA K!LL US ONE WAY OR THE OTHER‼️🤬 https://t.co/L5m94LUbeb — Esta (@TheOnlyEsta) April 21, 2026

9.

Finally, the woke flu vaccine is gonehttps://t.co/nmE2kWAwkU — Sam Stein (@samstein) April 21, 2026

10.

11.

Nothing makes you a better fighter than a fever of 102 https://t.co/Jx3zXQx8st — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) April 21, 2026

12.