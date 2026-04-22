US Pete hegseth vaccines

Pete Hegseth has removed the mandatory flu vaccine for US forces – Make America Viral Again! – 24 sick burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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What the world needs now is not ‘love, sweet love’ – as it says in the song – but, according to US ‘Department of War’ logic, a mobile virus-spreading machine.

On Tuesday, self-styled Secretary of War (not a legal designation, by the way) announced an end to the mandatory flu vaccination that has been the standard for US forces for more than eight decades.

Here’s how he announced it.

Ah, yes – that much-missed freedom to die of a preventable virus and cause a pandemic. Those lucky boys and gals in uniform. There was also this …

Captain Picard doing a facepalm gesture

Hegseth’s department spread the ‘good’ news. Might as well get used to spreading stuff.

The internet rolled its eyes so hard it could see brain. These responses captured the mood.

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