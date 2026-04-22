Twitter funny language

People have been sharing the hilarious ‘fake British sayings’ they casually slip into conversation and these 17 are simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated April 22nd, 2026

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It all started when comedian Stuart Laws shared on Twitter the ‘fake British sayings and words’ he’s been slipping into conversation with his American partner.

We were already laughing – check out Stewart’s up-coming live dates here – but what made it even better was that basically everyone else joined in with their own ‘fake British’ efforts and it became nothing short of a thing of wonder.

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