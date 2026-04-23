This Italian’s forensic examination of the difference between ordering a coffee in Italy and America is both very funny and totally on-point

US coffee italy

Time now to return to the cultural divide between America and the rest of the world. Specifically, in this instance, between America and Italy and the difference between the two countries when it comes to going out and ordering a coffee.

It’s a fabulous comparison between the two posted by @DanDeFiEd over on Twitter and it went wildly viral because it’s both very funny and totally on-point.

Italian efficiency when it comes to coffee should be studied. In Italy:

– Walk into a bar and look at the guy

– Un caffe

– 30 seconds later it’s ready

– Shoot it

– Leave €1

– Walk out In the US:

– Join a line

– Wait

– Order coffee

– Answer 12 questions: Size? Milk? Roast?… — Dan Rysk (@DanDeFiEd) April 22, 2026

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Italian efficiency when it comes to coffee should be studied.

In Italy: – Walk into a bar and look at the guy

– Un caffe

– 30 seconds later it’s ready

– Shoot it

– Leave €1

– Walk out In the US: – Join a line

– Wait

– Order coffee

– Answer 12 questions: Size? Milk? Roast? Sugar? Temperature? Colombia beans? Name? How do you spell it?

– $12.34

– Ask for a 20% tip. Click 5 times on a ipad to have a custom tip

– Tap phone

– ask where to send the invoice

– Wait again on a different line

– Someone call a name that sounds similar to mine

– get the coffee

– too hot, can’t drink it

– finally at temperature taste like shit

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Here’s the paradox .. Italians talk about how they do everything slowly.. enjoying it. But they take their coffee in less than one second and leave in a rush. — Gaius Solaris (@gaiussolaris) April 22, 2026

2.

We put everything into this coffee-efficiency so we can spend all saved time to complaint about what we make much less efficient — Umberto | Mostly Data 🧙‍♂️ (@MostlyData_) April 22, 2026

3.

actually you can also say nothing. Just look at the guy and nod — Marco Paleari (@marcopalears) April 22, 2026

4.

This is the ONLY thing Italians do efficiently — Kim Iversen 🇺🇸 (@KimIversenShow) April 23, 2026

5.

More like €1.30 but yes 🤌🏼 — Smiffy Big Coin (@noufsmith) April 22, 2026

6.

In Italy, unlike almost any other country in the world, getting an espresso, is really an espresso. In most other countries, it should be called a lento. https://t.co/nS1v42IB7N — Branko Milanovic (@BrankoMilan) April 22, 2026

7.

Since moving to Europe, I've come to realize that what I used to drink before wasn't coffee. I mean, it was a coffee-flavored drink, and I loved it and still love it when I go back. But calling it coffee is starting to feel offensive. — Scott Duffy (@scottjduffy) April 22, 2026

8.

this was credible until you said us coffee tastes like shit italian espresso is literally tier 76 of coffee — Mats (@mewwts) April 22, 2026

9.

what's tier 1 ? — Dan Rysk (@DanDeFiEd) April 22, 2026

10.

11.

12.

I wish Italy had “Coffee Efficiency” in many other sectors ☕️🇮🇹 But apparently, that’s not the case… https://t.co/aalE6njVB8 — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) April 22, 2026

13.

Only reason there's a long queue at coffee shops today is because they sell Matcha which takes forever to make. Down with Matcha. — 0xGraham (@0x4Graham) April 22, 2026

14.

Painfully accurate. Being Italian abroad is suffering every morning 💔 https://t.co/KKRvZwb1I4 — LetMeDo (@_LetMeDo_) April 22, 2026

Source @DanDeFiEd