US coffee italy

This Italian’s forensic examination of the difference between ordering a coffee in Italy and America is both very funny and totally on-point

John Plunkett. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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Time now to return to the cultural divide between America and the rest of the world. Specifically, in this instance, between America and Italy and the difference between the two countries when it comes to going out and ordering a coffee.

It’s a fabulous comparison between the two posted by @DanDeFiEd over on Twitter and it went wildly viral because it’s both very funny and totally on-point.

Just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Italian efficiency when it comes to coffee should be studied.

In Italy:

– Walk into a bar and look at the guy
– Un caffe
– 30 seconds later it’s ready
– Shoot it
– Leave €1
– Walk out

In the US:

– Join a line
– Wait
– Order coffee
– Answer 12 questions: Size? Milk? Roast? Sugar? Temperature? Colombia beans? Name? How do you spell it?
– $12.34
– Ask for a 20% tip. Click 5 times on a ipad to have a custom tip
– Tap phone
– ask where to send the invoice
– Wait again on a different line
– Someone call a name that sounds similar to mine
– get the coffee
– too hot, can’t drink it
– finally at temperature

taste like shit

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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Source @DanDeFiEd