RFK Jr reckons AI can cure dog cancer and the illogical conclusion he drew from this had people worried sick

Politics Artificial Intelligence cancer RFK Jr.

The health of the American people is in the hands of a deranged conspiracy theorist. It’s dangerous for so many reasons it’s hard to keep track which one is the most detrimental to the public’s survival.

In a normal world, when the head of Health and Human Services shows up for a hearing to defend his policies, he would have a nuanced discussion about his beliefs and strategies for keeping the people safe and healthy.

This is not a normal world.

When current HHS head, RFK Jr., showed up for his hearing, he started quoting random articles like your aunt’s Facebook page.

This clip comes courtesy of RFK Jr. reading about artificial intelligence curing cancer in dogs. Hear him out.

RFK JR: I was just reading about a dog that had cancer and his owner used AI to develop a personalized treatment that cured the cancer. We’re going to see that across medicine. We’re very excited about it. pic.twitter.com/SwFvx7luBe — Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2026

Whether it’s because he completely misrepresents the data in the article or the fact that he’s cut funding for multiple types of research that led to the discovery in the article, RFK Jr. misses his target from start to ludicrous finish of his answer.

The replies were happy to point out just how poorly qualified this man is to lead America into the next era of healthcare.

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Oh thank god this story didn’t end with him saying “So I ate the dog’s dick.” Thought it might. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 22, 2026

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Yeah it’s called mRNA technology and we already have it and used it to create targeted pancreatic cancer vaccines. But wait, you blocked funding for mRNA. — Michael Daignault, MD (@MichaelDaignau3) April 22, 2026

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Look at my health secretary, dawg. I’m gonna die. https://t.co/e7bySGSjPT — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) April 22, 2026

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