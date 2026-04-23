Politics Artificial Intelligence cancer RFK Jr.

RFK Jr reckons AI can cure dog cancer and the illogical conclusion he drew from this had people worried sick

Saul Hutson. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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The health of the American people is in the hands of a deranged conspiracy theorist. It’s dangerous for so many reasons it’s hard to keep track which one is the most detrimental to the public’s survival.

In a normal world, when the head of Health and Human Services shows up for a hearing to defend his policies, he would have a nuanced discussion about his beliefs and strategies for keeping the people safe and healthy.

This is not a normal world.

When current HHS head, RFK Jr., showed up for his hearing, he started quoting random articles like your aunt’s Facebook page.

This clip comes courtesy of RFK Jr. reading about artificial intelligence curing cancer in dogs. Hear him out.

Whether it’s because he completely misrepresents the data in the article or the fact that he’s cut funding for multiple types of research that led to the discovery in the article, RFK Jr. misses his target from start to ludicrous finish of his answer.

The replies were happy to point out just how poorly qualified this man is to lead America into the next era of healthcare.

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