Someone asked for the best pub quiz team names they’ve ever heard – 22 jackpot-winning answers

Social Media pubs the UK

The pub quiz is a fine British tradition. Us Brits are very fond of both trivia and booze, and the combination of both in a pub setting is an absolute winner. We can’t help thinking that Only Connect and University Challenge could both be improved by the teams involved being a bit sloshed.

Pub quizzes are also a great way for folk to get creative when it comes to choosing that all-important team name.

Twitter user Andy Bush asked his followers to share their favourites that they’d heard in the wild, and we’re very glad that he did.

What's the best PUB QUIZ TEAM NAME you've ever heard? — Andy Bush (@bushontheradio) April 20, 2026

The replies came flooding in, from the crude and corny to the absolutely sublime.

1.

Christnose College, Cambridge. — Derek Davies (@DerekDavies1001) April 21, 2026

2.

We used to be Big Fact Hunt — Frazer Grant (@financefraz) April 20, 2026

3.

We used to be "Quiz Akabusi" — Simon Skinner (@vultuk) April 20, 2026

4.

The Three Must Get Beers — Samuel Smith | Value-Add CRE (@ValueAddSam) April 20, 2026

5.

“Just a reminder, there’s no quiz next week” is my favourite — ✨ ⓄⓄⓞⓞⓓⓔⓔⒺⒺ ✨ (@OOOooodeeeEEE) April 20, 2026

6.

Our most recent one was the Dire Straits of Hormuz — Ryan llewellyn (@Ryanllewellyn9) April 20, 2026

7.

Instant block for anyone who offers the hilarious “Norfolk ‘n Chance”. — OldGold80 (@OGold80) April 20, 2026

8.

Crash! Bang! Wallop! What a Quiz Team! pic.twitter.com/exjfc12z3j — Paul Marnie (@PaulMarnie) April 20, 2026

9.

The Coxwell Inn — Stewart Boocock – Coach (@fitoutdoors1) April 20, 2026

10.

I stand by the best ever was ‘Prince Andrew’s Legal Team’ — Osint Collector (@Osintcollection) April 20, 2026

11.