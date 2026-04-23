Social Media pubs the UK

Someone asked for the best pub quiz team names they’ve ever heard – 22 jackpot-winning answers

David Harris. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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The pub quiz is a fine British tradition. Us Brits are very fond of both trivia and booze, and the combination of both in a pub setting is an absolute winner. We can’t help thinking that Only Connect and University Challenge could both be improved by the teams involved being a bit sloshed.

Pub quizzes are also a great way for folk to get creative when it comes to choosing that all-important team name.

Twitter user Andy Bush asked his followers to share their favourites that they’d heard in the wild, and we’re very glad that he did.

The replies came flooding in, from the crude and corny to the absolutely sublime.

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