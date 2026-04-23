US misogyny The White House

This women’s tennis team White House photo-op didn’t just speak volumes about the Trump government, it screamed “You cannot be serious!” – 22 ace callouts

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2026

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The champion tennis players of the University of Georgia women’s team made a trip to the White House on Wednesday, where they posed for a photo with their all-male coaching team, the male directors of the university’s athletics associations, and – of course – Donald Trump.

The team’s social media manager swung into action to boost their visibility – figuratively, at least.

The positioning of all involved shrieked “You cannot be serious!” Anybody would think the gang of men at the front had done all the work to win three national championships in a row. It was pure, undiluted Trump misogyny.

White House photographer Margo Martin also shared a clip of the set-up.

You could almost hear the collective WTF from the internet.

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