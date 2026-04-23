This women’s tennis team White House photo-op didn’t just speak volumes about the Trump government, it screamed “You cannot be serious!” – 22 ace callouts

US misogyny The White House

The champion tennis players of the University of Georgia women’s team made a trip to the White House on Wednesday, where they posed for a photo with their all-male coaching team, the male directors of the university’s athletics associations, and – of course – Donald Trump.

The team’s social media manager swung into action to boost their visibility – figuratively, at least.

An honor to represent the University of Georgia at the White House today! @realDonaldTrump thanks for having us out! 🇺🇸🏆 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/3VLdfZ6olP — Georgia Women's Tennis (@UGAWomensTennis) April 22, 2026

The positioning of all involved shrieked “You cannot be serious!” Anybody would think the gang of men at the front had done all the work to win three national championships in a row. It was pure, undiluted Trump misogyny.

White House photographer Margo Martin also shared a clip of the set-up.

“Go Dawgs!” @POTUS congratulates the Georgia Women’s Tennis Team on winning the 2025 National Championship! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/tnAXEGdh9r — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) April 21, 2026

You could almost hear the collective WTF from the internet.

1.

A photo is worth a thousand words… https://t.co/AwM13R4zlQ — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 22, 2026

2.

Trump "honoring" the University of Georgia women's tennis team with a photo that featured only men in the foreground. pic.twitter.com/VATTVxzjPx — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 22, 2026

3.

Holy shit. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 22, 2026

4.

This tracks. Put the coaches in the back. https://t.co/GxHohkrVs7 — Warren (@swd2) April 22, 2026

5.

6.

Are the women back there somewhere? Yes, I think I see them. pic.twitter.com/R42KNZIRbz — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 22, 2026

7.

This is the stupidest picture I have ever seen. https://t.co/6xi0NQxawS — Carol Kline (@CKline54929) April 22, 2026

8.

“You ladies go on and get back there now. Behind us. Yep. A little further. Good. The men need to celebrate women’s tennis, which you play at an elite level.” https://t.co/HXROAmdNjP — Randal Hendrickson (@RandalHendrick9) April 22, 2026

9.

Literally having to shift her head to be seen. pic.twitter.com/uusE5y3wD1 — Valerie Vaughan 🏔 (@Altitude5280) April 22, 2026

10.

Get these men out of women's sports. https://t.co/ACbKp8rBnT — Suzanne (@SJohnsdottire) April 22, 2026

11.