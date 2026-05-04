People were challenged to ‘slightly diminish a film’, and they didn’t disappoint – 23 five-star suggestions
Over on Bluesky, people have been ‘slightly diminishing’ films. Rather than the diminshment of The Godfather II to The Godfather III, it’s just about playing with language. Like this, for instance –
The Ipcress Post-it.
— Slow Down Arthur (@admiralbooth.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 19:02
There were far too many great suggestions to include them all, but here’s a selection that really did the theme justice.
1.
Slightly diminish a film
299
— Dmitry Grozoubinski (@explaintrade.com) 3 May 2026 at 17:27
2.
Slightly diminish a film
My passable laundrette
— James Ball (@jamesrball.com) 3 May 2026 at 17:25
3.
Slightly diminish a film:
Star Disagreements
— Maggie McNeill (@maggiemcneill.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 20:34
4.
Slightly diminish a film
0.9 flew over the cuckoo's nest
— Tony Yates (@t0nyyates.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 17:45
5.
Slightly diminish a film
The Adequate Gatsby
— Catherine Berry (@isomeme.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 19:22
6.
Slightly diminish a film
The Evil Dad
7.
The Devil wears Primark
— GormSky (@pmspeir.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 17:38
8.
Slightly diminish a film
Midlander
— Helen Damnation (@helendamnation.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 17:30
9.
slightly diminish a film
just-okFellas
— Hawk 🪽 omens & gods guy (@omenhawk.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 20:15
10.
Slightly diminish a film.
The Mancunian Candidate.
— Bernie Banter (@berniebanter.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 20:01
11.
Slightly diminish a film
The 38 Steps
— thisisradio3dom.bsky.social (@thisisradio3dom.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 18:42
12.
The Magnificent 6
— Ian Mac (@ianmaclochlainn.bsky.social) 3 May 2026 at 21:53