People were challenged to ‘slightly diminish a film’, and they didn’t disappoint – 23 five-star suggestions

Social Media films

Over on Bluesky, people have been ‘slightly diminishing’ films. Rather than the diminshment of The Godfather II to The Godfather III, it’s just about playing with language. Like this, for instance –

There were far too many great suggestions to include them all, but here’s a selection that really did the theme justice.

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