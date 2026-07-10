Politics clacton Laurence fox

Laurence Fox accused Count Binface of being the establishment and was schooled into next week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 10th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Laurence Fox says he’ll be standing in the Clacton by-election but he’ll be very much an also ran compared to the two front runners, Nigel Farage and people’s champion, Count Binface.

Fox gave a brief insight into how his campaign, such as it is, will shape up, taking aim at Count Binface and suggesting that it is in fact him who is the dreaded ‘Establishment’.

Yes! Just coz you’re wearing a dustbin doesn’t mean you’re not the Establishment!

And there was no shortage of people happy to have a quiet word in Fox’s shell-like.

Well, precisely.

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick said it was so brave of Nigel Farage to hold a byelection and the Telegraph’s comeback was as magnificent as it was unexpected

Source