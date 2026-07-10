Laurence Fox accused Count Binface of being the establishment and was schooled into next week

Politics clacton Laurence fox

Laurence Fox says he’ll be standing in the Clacton by-election but he’ll be very much an also ran compared to the two front runners, Nigel Farage and people’s champion, Count Binface.

Fox gave a brief insight into how his campaign, such as it is, will shape up, taking aim at Count Binface and suggesting that it is in fact him who is the dreaded ‘Establishment’.

Just because the establishment is dressed with a bin instead of a face, doesn’t mean that the establishment – who applauded loudly for Andy Burnham pulling exactly the same trick – can’t come dressed as a man with a bin for a face. https://t.co/9Ni2NoLPV1 — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) July 9, 2026

Yes! Just coz you’re wearing a dustbin doesn’t mean you’re not the Establishment!

And there was no shortage of people happy to have a quiet word in Fox’s shell-like.

So why did Count BinFace stand against Andy Burnham. https://t.co/gzGvkoWCaB — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 9, 2026

Well, precisely.

You mean the same Bin that has stood against ALL parties in many elections? Riiiiiiiiiiiight. Its so hilarious that its got your knickers in a twist so much you now have to try and discredit a bin — Cazzy Bear (@cupsterbear) July 9, 2026

Am I misreading this tweet or is this idiot making the argument that COUNT BINFACE is the establishment candidate and the 5 houses, multimillionaire, privately educated stockbroker supported by multiple mainstream newspapers is not? https://t.co/dHMKr7DeDg — JG (@J_C_Gr) July 10, 2026

Remember when he stood against Burnham??? Get some sleep dude — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) July 9, 2026

I love the fact you're fighting a man in a bin costume. Mr Anti-establishment pic.twitter.com/nkFU2JW6uA — (@totalguff) July 9, 2026

Do you think if you say the word 'establishment' enough, then what you say becomes true? — NewsMuse (@NewsMuse1) July 9, 2026

The establishment is dressed as a bin! Numpty Farage did this to himself And this is why you should back away from politics and go get a job in Butlins — Charles Martell (@CharlesMartells) July 9, 2026

This is pricelessly mad, even for you. Nigel Farage forced the by-election, not the bin guy, not "the establishment", not "woke", and if "the establishment" were after him, do you really think "lads let's run a guy with a bin on his head against him" would be the obvious tactic? — Kelium W (@Keliumtze) July 9, 2026

SO TRUE FOXY! I remember when the establishment recruited Count Bin face, nearly 5 years ago today. Outside the Household waste centre, on his break, fag in hand, bin head under his arm, he didnt take much persuasion. COUNT BIN FACE IS THE ESTABLISHMENT! — Are you OK? (@HoldenBurbage) July 9, 2026

Laurence has a conspiracy theory about a man who wears a bit on his head. The far right chuds are providing endless entertainment this week. https://t.co/u33TuoVT5D — Doctor Iain Darcy (@doctoriaind) July 9, 2026

This is incredible. This is why Conservatives will go on beyond this period. The populist right is a joke. They are angry about a bloke with a bin on his head. There are many levels of dickhead – but Lawrence Fox and Nigel Farage are in a different league. https://t.co/ErSf0dG8aV — Major Harry Clark (@WinstonsButler) July 9, 2026

READ MORE

Robert Jenrick said it was so brave of Nigel Farage to hold a byelection and the Telegraph’s comeback was as magnificent as it was unexpected

Source