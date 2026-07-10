‘What’s the best pet name you’ve ever heard and what pet was it?’ – 21 amazingly monikered animals

Life pets r/AskReddit

Hang about your local walk for a while and you’re bound to hear multiple people calling for ‘Bella’ or ‘Buddy’, such is the ubiquity of these names nowadays.

However, there are some pet owners who eschew the obvious and get wonderfully creative with the naming of their furry friends.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after OkRespect5532 asked this:

What’s the best pet name you’ve ever heard and what pet was it?

And lots of people chipped in with some weird and wonderful animal monikers, like these…

1.

‘I read in a local paper a Community Spotlight article about a local business man and his family. There was a photo of the man and his family, along with the two family dogs.

The man’s last name was Hussey. His golden retrievers were named Shameless and Brazen.

It’s been decades and I still believe they were the best names ever!’

–SiroccoDream

2.

‘A little cat named Yardstick (because he only had 3 feet).’

–Dr-Cthulwho

3.

‘My daughter’s three-legged cat was International House of Pancakes, and he was called IHOP!’

–Catgrammy16

4.

‘Attila the bun, for a rabbit.’

–Sea-Patience-4065

5.

‘My grandma had twin orange cats, Pete and Repeat.’

-GhostOfKitsune

6.

‘A friend had a cat called Astrophe.

Cat Astrophe.’

-ItsaMeSandy

7.

‘A ferret named Ferret Bueller.’

–somethingcutenwitty

8.

‘Not the best pet name but a solid one: as a philosophy undergrad, I had a turtle named Aristurtle.’

–space_manatee

9.

‘Old neighbors had a pug, we didn’t chat much with them just heard her snuffling around the fence most days. Then one night she refused to come inside and we heard “Goddammit Linda, get back in the house!”

A brief pause. “Linda want treats?!” And that fat little pug named Linda hustled in the back door. My husband and I nearly died from laughing.’

–strawberrygotta

10.

‘One of my uncles had a basset hound named Clarence. We called him Low Clearance Clarence.’

–Zealousideal-Key9516

11.

‘Notorious P.I.G. AKA Piggie Smalls. Tori, for short. American mini pig.’

–emaydee