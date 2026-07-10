Nigel Farage is still acting like this is a regular by-election and it gets funnier every time he posts something new on Twitter

Politics clacton nigel farage

Nigel Farage’s attempt to distract everyone from the rising tide of sleaze engulfing Reform UK by standing down as an MP and then immediately standing as an MP again hasn’t gone quite the way he intended.

Instead of some sort of Clacton-only referendum on the ‘establishment’, as Farage seems to have hoped, it’s turned into a humiliating two-horse race between him and a 5,900 year-old alien, Count Binface.

And yet Farage appears to be in an absolute state of denial, his Twitter account regularly posting new updates as if it was just a regular by-election with all the usual candidates.

And it gets funnier every time he puts something new up.

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Your daily reminder. Farage is running a fully fledged campaign against a bin. How utterly embarrassing. https://t.co/Aak2wYSbZN — Jack Dart (@JackWDart) July 9, 2026

2.

It’s really funny how transparently Reform and Nigel Farage planned this campaign and its associated materials in advance and how none of it makes sense now that his only opponent is a bin. https://t.co/V8RlSrUXlN — thelefttake (@thelefttake) July 9, 2026

3.

Six more weeks of campaigning to beat a bin, and get the seat back that he just voluntarily quit. This is tragic. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/EfZtahBq0Q — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 8, 2026

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He’s got to do this day in, day out for 6 weeks, on his own, to defeat a bin 😂 https://t.co/NNsXhCMFFf — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 8, 2026

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7.

Sorry to disappoint you Nigel, but the residents of Clacton do not get to decide if you’re corrupt. Believe it or not, as an MP, there are rules you have to follow. And if you don’t, then it doesn’t matter a jot what the folk of Clacton think. https://t.co/xDwGa6pHq9 — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 9, 2026

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