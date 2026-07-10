Politics clacton nigel farage

Nigel Farage is still acting like this is a regular by-election and it gets funnier every time he posts something new on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated July 10th, 2026

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Nigel Farage’s attempt to distract everyone from the rising tide of sleaze engulfing Reform UK by standing down as an MP and then immediately standing as an MP again hasn’t gone quite the way he intended.

Instead of some sort of Clacton-only referendum on the ‘establishment’, as Farage seems to have hoped, it’s turned into a humiliating two-horse race between him and a 5,900 year-old alien, Count Binface.

And yet Farage appears to be in an absolute state of denial, his Twitter account regularly posting new updates as if it was just a regular by-election with all the usual candidates.

And it gets funnier every time he puts something new up.

And these people surely said it best.

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