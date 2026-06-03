Turns out Trump’s administration doesn’t have a clue how insurance works and had the entire internet hollering into next week

US donald trump white house

To the Trump administration now, in particular to Dr Mehmet Oz, Robert F Kennedy’s righthand man who’s got a theory about Affordable Health Care, AKA ‘Obamacare’ which was intruded in 2010 to reform the health insurance market and help increase insurance coverage for the uninsured.

Oz, you won’t be surprised to learn, isn’t a fan, but you might be surprised by the detail. Because … watch.

Oz: We believe that 35% roughly of the people that are using the Affordable Care Act are not legit because they have never filed a claim. pic.twitter.com/oAVwjqQwWV — Acyn (@Acyn) June 2, 2026

So if you don’t make a claim on your insurance then you are ‘not legit’. Got it. And these people surely said it best.

1.

Oh for F’s sake! It’s insurance! Healthy people don’t need it…UNTIL THEY DO! That doesn’t make them not legit. These goons have never lived in the real world. https://t.co/3uXeUcLYXc — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) June 2, 2026

2.

Dang 😳. I just realized my car insurance may not be legit. I haven’t filed a claim for 15 years. Am I a victim of fraud? 😳 — Andy (@NDrAgwoTurumbe) June 2, 2026

3.

Probably the dumbest thing one could say about insurance: https://t.co/nPfvDSGpxf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 2, 2026

4.

People this fucking stupid should not be running the government. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) June 2, 2026

5.

Just a fucking imbecile. https://t.co/bCtQfb088U — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 2, 2026

6.