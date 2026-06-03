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Turns out Trump’s administration doesn’t have a clue how insurance works and had the entire internet hollering into next week

John Plunkett. Updated June 3rd, 2026

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To the Trump administration now, in particular to Dr Mehmet Oz, Robert F Kennedy’s righthand man who’s got a theory about Affordable Health Care, AKA ‘Obamacare’ which was intruded in 2010 to reform the health insurance market and help increase insurance coverage for the uninsured.

Oz, you won’t be surprised to learn, isn’t a fan, but you might be surprised by the detail. Because … watch.

So if you don’t make a claim on your insurance then you are ‘not legit’. Got it. And these people surely said it best.

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