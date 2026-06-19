Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

If you’ve dashed in here to get away from Makerfield by-election news, good choice. If you want to avoid US politics – not quite as good.

There’s a lot of other stuff here, though – puns, funny pics, observational comedy – so we’re sure everyone will find something they like.

Let’s dive in.

1.

My wife: You know how I say you’re very clumsy for such a graceful man? Well you’re also very dumb for such a smart guy. Me: Ok well are you just gonna stand there and rag on me or are you gonna help me get my head out of the posts on the bannister? — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 12, 2026

2.

don't worry, we'll never ask you this https://t.co/72iAHMp2xg — Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 17, 2026

3.

Me: I bought a new pair of flip-flops and they are digging into the top of my foot. Therapist: This was the emergency? — The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) June 15, 2026

4.

Twitter's search function rocks because you can type in anything at all, and the results will not feature a single word you included in your search — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) June 16, 2026

5.

I taught a man to fish and he made lemonade. Ungrateful bastard. — Wilde Thingy (new account) (@WilderThingy) June 17, 2026

6.

When you finally get your hands on that pigeon that’s been droppin’ deuces on your car. pic.twitter.com/xzytqJiijU — Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 15, 2026

7.

theyll never be able to afford a nest https://t.co/FDPRatUdaQ — once and future wife geist (@wife_geist) June 17, 2026

8.

I talk a lot of shit for a guy sitting in the ER with his hand stuck inside a Pringles can. — Just Bill (@WilliamAder) June 17, 2026

9.

i eat popcorn like someone is going to take it away from me and then kill me — trash jones (@jzux) June 17, 2026

10.

Five Summer Outfits That Will Make You Look Like A Sexy Little Reflecting Pool https://t.co/KUHV4vH3tx pic.twitter.com/WFZohxNuWq — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 15, 2026

11.

I just got fired from Microsoft. I was the guy responsible for making sure that when you start typing your password in on the Windows lock screen, it ignores your first keystroke for no fucking reason — tmuxvim (@tmuxvim) June 17, 2026

12.