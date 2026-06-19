Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
If you’ve dashed in here to get away from Makerfield by-election news, good choice. If you want to avoid US politics – not quite as good.
There’s a lot of other stuff here, though – puns, funny pics, observational comedy – so we’re sure everyone will find something they like.
Let’s dive in.
1.
My wife: You know how I say you’re very clumsy for such a graceful man? Well you’re also very dumb for such a smart guy.
Me: Ok well are you just gonna stand there and rag on me or are you gonna help me get my head out of the posts on the bannister?
— Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) June 12, 2026
2.
don't worry, we'll never ask you this https://t.co/72iAHMp2xg
— Ryanair (@Ryanair) June 17, 2026
3.
Me: I bought a new pair of flip-flops and they are digging into the top of my foot.
Therapist: This was the emergency?
— The Real Rodney Lacroix (@RealRodLacroix) June 15, 2026
4.
Twitter's search function rocks because you can type in anything at all, and the results will not feature a single word you included in your search
— Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) June 16, 2026
5.
I taught a man to fish and he made lemonade. Ungrateful bastard.
— Wilde Thingy (new account) (@WilderThingy) June 17, 2026
6.
When you finally get your hands on that pigeon that’s been droppin’ deuces on your car. pic.twitter.com/xzytqJiijU
— Lloyd Legalist (@LloydLegalist) June 15, 2026
7.
theyll never be able to afford a nest https://t.co/FDPRatUdaQ
— once and future wife geist (@wife_geist) June 17, 2026
8.
I talk a lot of shit for a guy sitting in the ER with his hand stuck inside a Pringles can.
— Just Bill (@WilliamAder) June 17, 2026
9.
i eat popcorn like someone is going to take it away from me and then kill me
— trash jones (@jzux) June 17, 2026
10.
Five Summer Outfits That Will Make You Look Like A Sexy Little Reflecting Pool https://t.co/KUHV4vH3tx pic.twitter.com/WFZohxNuWq
— derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 15, 2026
11.
I just got fired from Microsoft. I was the guy responsible for making sure that when you start typing your password in on the Windows lock screen, it ignores your first keystroke for no fucking reason
— tmuxvim (@tmuxvim) June 17, 2026
12.
I hate how gullible I am in my dreams. Someone is like "bro remember, you're the prince of frosting mountain?" And I'm like I forgot yeah of course I am, I'm such a fucking idiot
— Ron Iver (@ronnui_) June 15, 2026