Twitter tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated June 19th, 2026

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If you’ve dashed in here to get away from Makerfield by-election news, good choice. If you want to avoid US politics – not quite as good.

There’s a lot of other stuff here, though – puns, funny pics, observational comedy – so we’re sure everyone will find something they like.

Let’s dive in.

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