US donald trump Washington DC

Trump’s American-flag blue paint is peeling off the Reflecting Pool after they dumped hydrogen peroxide in the water to kill the algae. That’s enough metaphor for today, thank you

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 19th, 2026

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When Donald Trump announced a renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, he said it would cost $1.5 million, that it would clear the algae, and that it would make the pool beautiful again with an American-flag blue paint job.

No. No. And No.

The cost of the renovation was $14.2 million – paid, incidentally, to an acquaintance of Trump, without being put out to tender.

Within days, the algae was back, and worse than it had been previously, according to scientific readings, so they sent National Parks staff to pour hydrogen peroxide into the water.

It wasn’t a roaring success.

In what has to be the clunkiest metaphor so far, the paint has begun to peel in huge sheets.

The reactions were largely unsurprised – and highly uncomplimentary.

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