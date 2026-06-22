Politics downing street Keir Starmer

17 favourite early reactions to Keir Starmer’s not-very-shocking resignation

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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After much speculation and slightly less than two years as prime minister, Keir Starmer has announced his resignation.

The moment the internet was sure that the writing was on the wall wasn’t the election of Andy Burnham to the constituency of Makerfield. Nor was it the Truth Social post by Donald Trump announcing that Starmer would be stepping down.

It was this –

Consider that the political version of the fat lady singing.

He shared his resignation speech live, announcing that a new leader will be chosen during the summer recess.

That soundtrack was provided by the anti-Brexit campaigner, Steve Bray, just in case you thought the Downing Street staff had made a really strange staging decision.

The usual suspects added insult to injury.

It wasn’t all tears and tributes from the rest of the internet, either.

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