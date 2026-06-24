‘What injury is shrugged off as a minor flesh wound in movies but would be fatal in real life?’ – 21 traumas you wouldn’t walk away from like Tom Cruise does

Entertainment film reddit

The whole point of watching a film is to suspend our disbelief and slip into a world of pure escapism. However, sometimes they take the fiction to such an extent that we’re jolted out of our enjoyment saying, ‘Nah… that would never happen’.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskReddit page after user Best_Professional226 posted this:

‘What injury is commonly shrugged off as a minor flesh wound in the movies but is completely fatal in real life?’

And lots of people who don’t have any medical training chipped in with the traumas even they know you couldn’t walk away from, like these…

1.

‘Catching someone who’s falling at speed, especially by one arm. Either they’re going to pull you down with them, or everyone is getting an arm dislocated at best. If your chest is halfway off, chances are good for some broken ribs. Might not be always be fatal, but definitely isn’t minor.’

–Boleyngrrl

2.

‘Ship wreck scenes where the character goes unconscious, but eventually “wakes up” washed up on a beach. In the real world that’s known a drowning and is 100% fatal… Especially in a violent ocean storm.’

–Optimal_Ad3550

3.

‘If something hits you with enough force to send you flying that is ER at minimum.’

–DogAlienInvisibleMan

4.

‘Injuries caused by Kevin McCallister’s booby traps.’

–freeflamingo12

5.

‘Anyone falling off a building and then getting up to continue chasing is full of shit.’

–DruePNeck

6.

‘You cannot tuck and roll through a plate glass window scratch-free. You will be shredded.’

–BrieBelle00

7.

‘Punching glass. That shit can mess you up real bad.’

–rocklare

8.

‘Arrows. They mess you up.’

–raider1v11

9.

‘Not an injury per se, but childbirth in popular media is never portrayed as the bloody, wet, complicated (and sometimes weird) experience it is in reality.’

–manicgiant914

10.

‘Cold water is a death sentence in the wild.’

–Remote_Marzipan7422

11.

‘Falling down the stairs. They have a motherfucker do a little roll hop right up and carry on running. Falling down stairs is not a parkour stunt in real life.’

–Dragon_Bidness

12.

‘Getting knocked out in the head. If you lose consciousness that’s almost a guaranteed concussion. If it’s a few seconds, you’ll probably be fine. But more than a few minutes is a life-threatening medical emergency.

‘Action heroes are really out there causing generational brain damage and millions in medical bills.’

–M4rshmall0wMan