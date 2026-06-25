People have been reacting to the newly tweaked KFC logo – 17 tasty takedowns

Social Media Funny reactions KFC

In the grand scheme of things, a changed logo isn’t a big deal, but it’s always a good opportunity for social media to get stuff off its chest.

We cross now to Bluesky, where KFC’s treatment of the Colonel has come in for some unfavourable reviews and a lot of mockery.

Here’s why.

Someone asked the question.

As it turns out – quite possibly.

The woke left is truly ruining all of our greatest institutions. It is the 250th and KFC is an American Staple. WHAT ARE WE DOING. [image or embed] — Dom (@deeghoff.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 18:38

this is the KFC version of "My jeans are blue" in that its cheap culture war capitalist slop, the inversion of the colors signals the white is contained LOL [image or embed] — Human with dignity (@unitedmonsters.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 18:03

We’re pretty sure they just wanted to stop people saying his tie was his little stick body. Good luck with that.

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It's the Colonel over pi. They're preparing to launch their new perfectly round chicken wings. Note that they've put it in brackets; the rest of the equation must be coming later. [image or embed] — Andy Hollandbeck (@logophilius.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:42

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he still looks like a man with a very tiny body to me but now he has crab pincers! [image or embed] — SolverShadz (@solvershadz.bsky.social) 18 June 2026 at 14:26

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The Colonel woke up one morning from unsettling dreams — Francis (@datafran.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 12:45

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Spider Colonel

Spider Colonel

Does whatever a Spider Colonel does — Franklin D. Brosevelt (@blakesquest.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 12:54

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