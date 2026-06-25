Social Media Funny reactions KFC
People have been reacting to the newly tweaked KFC logo – 17 tasty takedowns
In the grand scheme of things, a changed logo isn’t a big deal, but it’s always a good opportunity for social media to get stuff off its chest.
We cross now to Bluesky, where KFC’s treatment of the Colonel has come in for some unfavourable reviews and a lot of mockery.
Here’s why.
KFC has updated its logo 🍗
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@culturecrave.co) 16 June 2026 at 01:56
Someone asked the question.
Are right wingers going to threaten civil war over this?
— Megaweapon (@megaweapon5.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 12:30
As it turns out – quite possibly.
The woke left is truly ruining all of our greatest institutions. It is the 250th and KFC is an American Staple. WHAT ARE WE DOING.
this is the KFC version of "My jeans are blue" in that its cheap culture war capitalist slop, the inversion of the colors signals the white is contained LOL
— Human with dignity (@unitedmonsters.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 18:03
We’re pretty sure they just wanted to stop people saying his tie was his little stick body. Good luck with that.
1.
It's the Colonel over pi.
They're preparing to launch their new perfectly round chicken wings.
Note that they've put it in brackets; the rest of the equation must be coming later.
— Andy Hollandbeck (@logophilius.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 14:42
2.
he is evolving, getting closer to his final form
— Max Kennerly (@maxkennerly.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 12:29
3.
he still looks like a man with a very tiny body to me
but now he has crab pincers!
— SolverShadz (@solvershadz.bsky.social) 18 June 2026 at 14:26
4.
I can't explain how, but the new KFC logo looks fascist.
— Funky Boy (@ripfunkyboy.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 19:15
5.
The Colonel woke up one morning from unsettling dreams
— Francis (@datafran.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 12:45
6.
Spider Colonel
Spider Colonel
Does whatever a Spider Colonel does
— Franklin D. Brosevelt (@blakesquest.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 12:54
7.
8.
The Cracker Barrel protesters awaken, smelling fresh prey…
— William Leisner (@wleisner.bsky.social) 16 June 2026 at 13:01
9.
"On 'The Day Today' tonight… Tiny-bodied man develops mandibles!"
— Selkie (@selkie-76.bsky.social) 17 June 2026 at 00:10