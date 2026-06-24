Politics james o'brien nigel farage

James O’Brien on Nigel Farage’s claim that he’s the most attacked MP totally and utterly nailed it

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Lost – well, slightly lost – in all the coverage of Nigel Farage and his fury at being asked about that undeclared £5m gift was the Reform UK leader’s claim that no other MP has been attacked as much as him.

He made this claim as part of his defence that he’s using the £5m for personal security (although whether he is actually using it for personal security, or how much he has actually spent on personal security, is entirely unclear, obviously).

But consider it lost no more after James O’Brien took a minute and a bit out of his LBC show to totally and utterly nail Farage, and you surely won’t see anyone say it better.

And these people – O’Brien aside, obviously – said it best.

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H/T @King0243_PJC