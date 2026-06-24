James O’Brien on Nigel Farage’s claim that he’s the most attacked MP totally and utterly nailed it

Politics james o'brien nigel farage

Lost – well, slightly lost – in all the coverage of Nigel Farage and his fury at being asked about that undeclared £5m gift was the Reform UK leader’s claim that no other MP has been attacked as much as him.

He made this claim as part of his defence that he’s using the £5m for personal security (although whether he is actually using it for personal security, or how much he has actually spent on personal security, is entirely unclear, obviously).

But consider it lost no more after James O’Brien took a minute and a bit out of his LBC show to totally and utterly nail Farage, and you surely won’t see anyone say it better.

‘Not only an act of epic dishonesty, but it’s also an act of craven sycophancy.’ James O’Brien fires back at Nigel Farage’s claim that he is ‘the most hated politician in the country’. pic.twitter.com/p5ovRUcDIQ — LBC (@LBC) June 23, 2026

And these people – O’Brien aside, obviously – said it best.

1.

James O’Brien obliterated Nigel Farage live on air earlier today. Farage: “I’m the most hated politician in the country” James: “Not only an act of epic dishonesty, but it’s also an act of craven sycophancy.” The victim card just got declined in the most brutal way possible.… — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) June 23, 2026

2.

I heard this first time but it was extremely satisfying to listen to it again with visuals! I’m going to bookmark it so I can listen to it again when I need cheering up! 👍🏻 — 🇫🇷Duchess Roni 🇪🇺#Rejoin#FBPPR No DMs (@Roni56248402) June 23, 2026

3.

This, this is a fantastic summary of the state of play we are in when it comes to how that shitweasel Farage sees the world. Has the media turned now? I bloody hopen so, Farage is done without the media supporting his lies. https://t.co/ASzAcBswGu — Spider D Thompson (@SpiderUncensor) June 24, 2026

4.

He owns the bloody Reform UK Ltd company. Thank you for reminding me. “Not in politics at the time” – 🙄 — Joy Evans (@Joyllwynonn) June 23, 2026

5.

6.

A passionate and very accurate description of the danger to UK that Nigel Farage is. — Anna Stuyvesant 🤔💬🗨️🤫😁👀😉 (@StuyvesantAnna) June 23, 2026

7.

H/T @King0243_PJC