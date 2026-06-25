What’s the worst part about dating a very attractive person? – 17 surprising downsides of going out with a dreamboat

Round Ups

On the face of it, you’d think that dating a physically attractive person is amazing. You get to look at their beautiful face all day, and it’s bound to give your ego a bit of a boost.

While these benefits may be true, there are also hidden drawbacks. Cherryapp decided to look past the superficial perks and delve into the surprising flaws by putting the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the worst part about dating a very attractive person?’

Keep these top answers in mind if you ever pull a hottie…

1.

‘Feeling like you’re competing for their attention with the whole world’

-TheSeedsYouSow

2.

‘The shameless flirting. Strangers will hit on them right in front of your face like you don’t even exist.’

-mydero95

3.

‘Coming from a straight man, the constant attention your woman gets from other dudes on the daily. They don’t give a shit that she has a boyfriend/fiance/husband. They will hit on her like it’s their job. Many will hover in the friend zone waiting for you to fuck up so they can make a move. It’s a constant and never ending barrage of men. ‘Dating a beautiful woman is not for the faint of heart. You better be secure in yourself and the relationship.’

-ungo44

4.

‘Other people being very aggressive with you, or acting weird around you both. ‘I remember me and a very cute girl I was dating walking around a park and this random dude walked by us and randomly started bicep curling the bag he was holding to show off to her and we were both like “wtf was that?” as soon as we got around the corner.’

-koolaidkirby

5.

‘On the other side of the coin, I was dating a very attractive woman, and never had so many other women come on to me in my life.’

-Hour_Specialist_4291

6.

‘The rose color glasses they wear. ‘”Everyone is so nice” ‘”Oh I never have to pay cover” ‘”Making friends is easy” ‘”The cop gave me a warning” ‘”I get invited to the lake house every year” ‘”He gave me such a good deal”‘

-Milksteak_Sandwich

7.

‘The thing is.. my husband is extremely attractive and people tell me that all the time. But, he doesn’t think he is. People have flirted with him in the past and he is completely oblivious to it. ‘So it’s not always bad. I do wish he saw how attractive he is, but it’s kind of hard when your parents called you feo your whole childhood.’

-Icy_Helicopter_9624

8.

‘Overestimating confidence and underestimating potential trust issues. ‘I’ve dated a few very conventionally attractive guys, like movie-star good looks. What they all had in common was that: (a) a history of people underestimated their intelligence, (b) a lot of heartbreak because so many women pursue them, and it took them a long time to figure out how to say “no” and to whom.’

-zazzlekdazzle

9.