Kemi Badenoch warned of a ‘summer of chaos’ under Andy Burnham, and 14 years of Tory misrule entered the chat – 15 resounding facepalms

Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch

In case you were worried that Kemi Badenoch might not have something to say on Andy Burnham’s almost inevitable pathway to power, it’s okay – she’s made a speech. Phew!

She kindly offered to give him the benefit of her experience and strategy. She even pledged to get the Tory MPs to vote for his plans, if they happen to coincide with her plans.

“I would be very happy to sit down with him, I quite like Andy Burnham” Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch says she's willing to share her party's plans for the UK Follow live: https://t.co/evPJBstcNe pic.twitter.com/3wj6UN9j1Q — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 29, 2026

Can’t see that happening, somehow.

She also warned of a summer of chaos if he doesn’t share his vision before the parliamentary recess.

Britain cannot afford a summer of chaos. Andy Burnham should delay the summer recess, come to Parliament, and tell us his plan for this country. pic.twitter.com/r3LiBnMWjc — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) June 29, 2026

Under the circumstances, people found that a little ironic.

1.

We suffered FIFTEEN FUCKING YEARS of chaos under her party. https://t.co/Mgs9D7Myr7 — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) June 29, 2026

2.

Pretty dumb – he is not a candidate yet You said he wants 3 months holiday yet earliest he can be appointed is July 20th and Parliament retunes Sept 1st.

– if there is a contest that does not conclude until the end of August — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) June 29, 2026

3.

Wait till she hears about Boris Johnson and Liz Lettuce 😉 — peteferg 🇺🇦 (@peteferg) June 29, 2026

4.

Sorry Kemi, your party destroyed the UK with Cronyism, Corruption & a cataclysmic Brexit! Your parties inept management further added a £Trillion to the National debt, defunded the NHS and the Police , not to mention the catastrophic damage your predecessors did with… pic.twitter.com/D9utHewyrO — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) June 30, 2026

5.

I'd be far more terrified of an incoming Tory administration after that 14 year clusterfuck. — Bread Pit (@Sarcoph09595816) June 29, 2026

6.

From the party that prorogued parliament 😂😂😂 — Ian Robinson (@IanARobinson) June 29, 2026

7.

The only people who are going to cause a summer of chaos is you, Farage, Lowe & your merry band of Nazis like Tommy Ten Names Grifting Twat Robinson — Stop The Bollocks with Mirabel (@MirabelTweets1) June 29, 2026

8.

The Tories have no business lecturing anyone else on a 'summer of chaos' after 2016, 2019 and 2022. Starmer might have been a failed PM, but at least he didn't require 60 resignations to go and then spend his last weeks on holiday as if he didn't also have one booked afterwards. — John Socks (@socksjf) June 29, 2026

9.

What chaos? The Country is still being run. Courts are still running. The civil service is still running. NATO summit etc. Irrational comment. — Geoff Wright (@GeoffWrigh3712) June 29, 2026

10.

The conservatives lecturing us about government chaos because we're about to have a new PM when they had 5 changes in a short time and one lasted less time than a lettuce. Kemi Badenoch is not a serious person. — Equilan (@Equilan) June 29, 2026

11.

She's got some set of bollocks on her, does she forget what her pals Truss and Kwarteng did? — Joe Bogan (@rickkenmoresms) June 29, 2026

12.

Such a fucking hypocrite. How many lame duck Prime Ministers did Kemi serve under as a minister while we went through months long Tory leadership contests? Labour have been incredibly efficient by comparison. https://t.co/tXvRNrDipB — The Purple Pimpernel (@Eyeswideopen69) June 29, 2026

13.

14.

Not particularly a supporter of Burnham (yet) but he sounds a hell of a lot more ‘man of the people’ than the grifter who takes cash to help his billionaire mates get richer. As for Badenoch, it’s just whinge, whinge, whinge. No plan and forget their 14 years in government. — Jogi (@Jogi1956opinion) June 29, 2026

15.

Malcolm X had this to add.

He could come to Parliament and hand you the cure to cancer. You’d still find something to complain about. https://t.co/t3HvUfEPMA — Malcolm X (@malcolmthetruth) June 29, 2026

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Andy Burnham’s ‘fact check’ after Kemi Badenoch said he was ‘a pair of eyelashes and a black T-shirt’ signals that love it or hate it, there’s a new comms style in town

Source Kemi Badenoch Image Screengrab