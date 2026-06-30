Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch

Kemi Badenoch warned of a ‘summer of chaos’ under Andy Burnham, and 14 years of Tory misrule entered the chat – 15 resounding facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2026

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In case you were worried that Kemi Badenoch might not have something to say on Andy Burnham’s almost inevitable pathway to power, it’s okay – she’s made a speech. Phew!

She kindly offered to give him the benefit of her experience and strategy. She even pledged to get the Tory MPs to vote for his plans, if they happen to coincide with her plans.

Can’t see that happening, somehow.

She also warned of a summer of chaos if he doesn’t share his vision before the parliamentary recess.

Under the circumstances, people found that a little ironic.

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Malcolm X had this to add.

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Andy Burnham’s ‘fact check’ after Kemi Badenoch said he was ‘a pair of eyelashes and a black T-shirt’ signals that love it or hate it, there’s a new comms style in town

Source Kemi Badenoch Image Screengrab