‘Which movie cliche happened to you in real life?’ – 17 cinema tropes that made the leap from the big screen

Round Ups

We all love to go to the cinema because movies are a great way to escape reality. After all, you don’t see a dinosaur theme park or a spaceship blowing up the White House in real life.

That doesn’t mean there’s a hard divide between films and reality though. Sometimes some of the story beats bleed into the real world. Nothing_Whatsoever wanted to hear more about these instances, so they asked:

‘What’s a movie cliche that happened to you in real life, even though they “never happen in real life”?’

Popcorn at the ready, here are the top answers…

1.

‘I used to laugh at the cliché where you storm off after a fight and instantly get caught in a brutal downpour. Thought it was such cheap drama. Then I fought with my partner, drove away upset, and it poured nonstop within minutes’

-ConsiderationBig1637

2.

‘Running into someone completely unexpectedly in a huge city. Everyone says it’s a movie trope, but every now and then you’ll be hundreds of miles from home, turn a corner, and suddenly there’s someone you know standing there looking just as confused as you are. 😄’

-SmellOk5460

3.

‘I had someone tell me, ‘You should turn on the news.’ It was about 20 seconds before the second plane hit on 9/11. ‘I sincerely thought nobody said shit like that in real life, but, nope, they definitely do. He was right though, I did in fact need to turn on the news. We didn’t do the ‘what channel?’ ‘it doesn’t matter’ thing, cause when someone says a line like that, in that tone of voice, you already know it doesn’t matter.’

-libra00

4.

‘That awkward encounter where you run into an old, nerdy classmate of yours, but they turn out to be very attractive after high school, became well put together, and are mega rich whilst you are just barely getting by and look rather haggard in the moment due to you having a bad day. ‘Thank you life for reminding me that I made poor life choices and that I should’ve learned how to program back in the 2010s.’

-Cheetodude625

5.

‘In college I (male) lived in an apartment my sophomore year. The layout was weird and each floor had 2 apartments. The apartment across the hall from us we noticed was a bunch of girls moving in. So we joked amongst ourselves that we should go over and ask to borrow a cup of sugar to meet them. Almost immediately after we made the joke we hear a knock on our door and it was our neighbors from across the hall asking to borrow a cup of sugar.’

-CoffeeExtraCream

6.

‘I had no idea that one of my very best friends was in love with me until he suddenly released his pent-up feelings in an impassioned, unplanned, drunken speech. ‘Then I kissed him in the rain.’

-CloseButNoChicory

7.

‘Driving home after a break up and the radio decided to play “All by myself”. I was like what the fuck’

-Minions-overlord

8.

‘Inherited money from a relative none of us ever heard of before.’

-NotTheGreenestThumb

9.