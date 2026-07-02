RFK Jr tried to do a pull up and accidentally hit his factory reset button and prompted no end of funny responses

US RFK Jr.

To the world – briefly – of Donald Trump health guru and righthand idiot, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

He’s never been shy showing off his physical prowess, such as it is, but this particular attempt at a pull-up proved rather more short-lived – and much funnier – than he presumably intended.

RFK Jr does 1/3 of a pull-up and walks away pic.twitter.com/NO4Msg7gGf — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 30, 2026

Must have hit the factory reset button, maybe? And these people had their own thoughts.

1.

he saw a quick glimpse of all the dead kennedys ready to welcome him to the afterlife and said that’s enough https://t.co/2UuNsm7o2t — ☆Starr☆ (@starryy_nights_) June 30, 2026

2.

He felt his skin falling off the bones https://t.co/mNvqEldtay — pillboy (@studiopillboy) June 30, 2026

3.

he saw a quick glimpse of all the dead kennedys ready to welcome him to the afterlife and said that’s enough https://t.co/2UuNsm7o2t — ☆Starr☆ (@starryy_nights_) June 30, 2026

4.

Looks like someone forgot to eat his raccoon penis that morning. https://t.co/y7B0mj8fsV — Covie (@covie_93) July 1, 2026

5.

you can pinpoint the exact frame that RFK spotted the demonic entity on the ceiling wagging its finger at him https://t.co/htbVnojaCp — girlboss mageboss guildboss boss boss sacha (@thugmajesty7) July 1, 2026

6.

i just yelled mad loud the worm in his brain hit the emergency brake https://t.co/VWyjz1exaD — Reggie Saxx (@ReggiSaxx) July 1, 2026

7.

this is the funniest thing ive seen all day im actuslly sobbing fuck https://t.co/Qte4RG7muk — lord vader (@uhealedme) July 1, 2026

8.

he’s got the eye of the tiger (in a jar on a cobwebbed shelf with other animal organs he harvests for supplements) https://t.co/xMFxKMSsds — soul khan (@soulkhan) June 30, 2026

9.

Me putting my dinner plate in the washer and leaving the rest of the dishes for my wife. https://t.co/NTw5jhTEIe — THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) June 30, 2026

On the other hand, there was also this.

Ima be real for a sec if I can do a third of a pull up at 72 I’ll consider that a win https://t.co/xpG5aXANWl — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) July 1, 2026

Source @GianmarcoSoresi