US RFK Jr.

RFK Jr tried to do a pull up and accidentally hit his factory reset button and prompted no end of funny responses

John Plunkett. Updated July 2nd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To the world – briefly – of Donald Trump health guru and righthand idiot, Robert F Kennedy Jr.

He’s never been shy showing off his physical prowess, such as it is, but this particular attempt at a pull-up proved rather more short-lived – and much funnier – than he presumably intended.

Must have hit the factory reset button, maybe? And these people had their own thoughts.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

On the other hand, there was also this.

Source @GianmarcoSoresi