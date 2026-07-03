‘What is a common stereotype about your culture that is actually 100% accurate?’ – 23 national clichés that hit the nail on the head

Life r/AskReddit

National stereotypes tend to be viewed as negative. Oversimplified and exaggerated beliefs about the characteristics of a place and its people are never going to be accurate, right?

Well, it turns out that sometimes they are, according to the folks who live there. Over on the AskReddit page, user thor123321 asked this:

‘What is a common stereotype about your culture that is actually 100% accurate?’

And lots of people who are genuinely in the know chipped in with their thoughts, like these…

1.

‘We French love to complain, it’s the best best way to get a conversation started and create deep connections based on shared annoyance.’

–Eddie-the-Head

2.

‘Finns don’t want to talk to you. Or to anyone, really. Unless drunk, of course, which is often how you meet them abroad.’

–FlyAirLari

3.

‘Iranian – yeah we love kebabs and rugs.’

–dabomb2012

4.

‘Dutch: Cheap.’

–FactsAreBullshit

5.

‘Greeks only have one decibel level: deafening loudness.’

–Macabre_Noir

6.

‘Latinos do spontaneity burst into dancing in more situations than you think.’

–alternative_poem

7.

‘Canadians say sorry too much even when we are not sorrowful.’

–ClittoryHinton

8.

‘British stiff upper lip.

‘Honestly a real healthcare problem over here, people tend to put off going to the doctors to sort minor stuff out which leads to bigger problems down the line.’

–nextlevelmashup

9.

‘Rice. All the time. Everywhere. Yes, I’m Asian.’

–SOuTHINKurA-ble

10.

‘New York City: I am begging you, please get out of the fucking way.’

–zoosha2curtaincall

11.

‘Polish people are very hard working, but they do love vodka tho.’

–lalalaczek666

12.

‘As a jaded Texan… Yes… Everything and everyone is bigger here… Including our idiots.’

–Cheetodude625