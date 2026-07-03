Karoline Leavitt said young people are lazy and complain a lot and she didn’t just not read the room, she’s on the wrong planet

Politics Fox News Gen Z Jesse watters

Karoline Leavitt has only been back from maternity leave for a week or so, but she has wasted no time getting her talking points across a variety of media.

First, she took a flight aboard Air Force One and did some light reading.

Now she’s alienating a huge portion of the voting base.

The White House Press Secretary’s latest public appearance comes courtesy of a conversation with Fox News screaming head, Jesse Watters.

Leavitt and Watters took turns expressing exasperation at the laziness of kids these days.

Here’s what they had to say about Gen Z.

Watters: Some of these kids have never had real jobs and are complaining things are expensive. Things are expensive when you don’t have a real job. Do you think that’s getting traction? Complaining? Leavitt: Unfortunately I do because this generation, my generation, Gen Z and… pic.twitter.com/fF5DTJT6f8 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 3, 2026

Ending the whole diatribe with a threat to send anyone who disagrees with them to Cuba or Iran really puts a nice, authoritarian bow on the whole conversation.

Twitter had some strong opinions of their own about the exchange between Leavitt and Watters.

1.

This is pure stupidity and ignorance and a huge factor as to why younger gen’s turned on Trump and the Republicans after the election where the GOP is now underwater by double digits with this voting bloc. Gen Z has nearly double the unemployment rate than the national average… https://t.co/V5fk2nxf97 — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) July 3, 2026

2.

The White House press secretary just suggested that young people who complain about affordability grew up with silver spoons in their mouths, are lazy, and should be sent to Cuba or Iran https://t.co/gOj2YYPua6 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 3, 2026

3.

Once again Trump’s White House says they don’t need to do anything about affordability, because the problem is just spoiled & lazy Americans that don’t want to work. Republicans hate you America. https://t.co/mGRMbCLHkI — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) July 3, 2026

4.

Yes the reason young people are not getting ahead, or reaching life milestones nearly as fast as their parents, is because there is a massive epidemic of sloth. No structural headwinds-just personal failure. Great messaging strategy as Gen Z reaches 1/6 of eligible voters in 2028 https://t.co/VuzDlQ3xAP — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) July 3, 2026

5.

You heard her, all you slacker kids: KKKaroline said go find yourself a sugar daddy, get knocked up, photoshop his old man face in all the family photos and stop complaining every time you’re late on rent. https://t.co/7Pdlq2WKoV — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) July 3, 2026

6.

Two privileged people who are so privileged that they aren’t aware of how out-of-touch they sound. pic.twitter.com/PDnsPblbWn — ClockworkAnge™ (@ClockworkAnge) July 3, 2026

7.