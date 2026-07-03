Politics Fox News Gen Z Jesse watters

Karoline Leavitt said young people are lazy and complain a lot and she didn’t just not read the room, she’s on the wrong planet

Saul Hutson. Updated July 3rd, 2026

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Karoline Leavitt has only been back from maternity leave for a week or so, but she has wasted no time getting her talking points across a variety of media.

First, she took a flight aboard Air Force One and did some light reading.

Now she’s alienating a huge portion of the voting base.

The White House Press Secretary’s latest public appearance comes courtesy of a conversation with Fox News screaming head, Jesse Watters.

Leavitt and Watters took turns expressing exasperation at the laziness of kids these days.

Here’s what they had to say about Gen Z.

Ending the whole diatribe with a threat to send anyone who disagrees with them to Cuba or Iran really puts a nice, authoritarian bow on the whole conversation.

Twitter had some strong opinions of their own about the exchange between Leavitt and Watters.

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