People have been explaining children’s books badly, and these 17 are a twisted delight

Social Media children's books

If you loved books as a child, there’s a good chance you still have one or two that you read back then. If you have young children, you may read to them from the very copies that once sent your imagination soaring.

But if you haven’t read a children’s book in a long time, you may be surprised to learn what those stories were really about. Well, sort of –

View on Threads

With the perfect example of Where The Wild Things Are to get the ball rolling, people soon built up a library of twisted interpretations. Step inside –

1.

View on Threads

2.

View on Threads

3.

View on Threads

4.

View on Threads

5.

View on Threads

6.

View on Threads

7.

View on Threads

8.

View on Threads

9.