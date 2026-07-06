People have been sharing the everyday exchanges with strangers that give them an instant high – 23 instant uplifts

Life r/AskUK

The purest joys of our lives come from the smallest moments, as anyone who has ever stopped in the street to pet a friendly cat knows.

They’ve been discussing these tiny occasions of loveliness on the AskUK subreddit after Pen_dragons_pizza shared their opinion…

Being called ‘boss man’ whilst buying chips is an instant high, what other things in the UK have the same effect on you? Highlight of my day, as well as being called ‘love’ by an elderly woman.

Here lies true happiness, and lots of other people chipped in with their own examples, like these…

1.

‘When you say to the bar staff ‘they were in front of me I think’ and you get a thanks from the person after.’

–Snave96

2.

‘Getting acknowledgement via a flash of hazards after letting some in.’

–Jhenderson92

3.

‘Being called darling or babe by a barmaid. I’m a simple man.’

–IllllllIlllllIllllIl

4.

‘I’m of the female persuasion and nearly jumped for joy at being called ‘boss’ in an Indian takeaway. Never felt more of a boss in my life.’

–Wee_Potatoes

5.

‘I used to get called “mate” by my male manager in retail, not the same but it always felt funny as I’m a tiny Indian girl and he was a big white man and I was definitely miles from being his mate which I associate as a male term of endearment, but it was nice all the same.’

–BluePeony8

6.

‘Being asked to get something from a high shelve for someone short. I actually have a bad back so sometimes are reliant on the same folks who ask me to reach the stuff on the lower ones, lol. Just makes me feel useful.’

–HughWattmate9001

7.

‘Winning on the teddy grabber machines at the arcades.’

–LAcasper

8.

‘A checkout guy complemented my shop once. Was getting stuff in for a lads’ weekend, hot sauce, wings, steak etc.

Was genuinely buzzing.’

–russ_knightlife

9.

‘I’m a big guy and my local barber calls me ‘Big man Boss Man’ without skipping a beat and it fills me with joy.

Oh and the feeling when you get on a bus and get waved through without paying because the machine is broken or similar.’

–UnlikelyBear1597

10.

‘Told me by a guy I used to know:

He was parked at night on a slope which pointed towards aircraft flying into an airport. For a joke, he flashed his full beam lights at a plane as it approached a mile or two out, and a plane responded by flashing its lights. I don’t know if it’s true, but I know how chuffed he felt if it is.’

–Icy_Attention3413

11.

‘Being called ‘duck’ and knowing that I’ve come home.’

–Happy-Possibility-

12.

‘When I was a teenager was out on a walking trip up on the moors where I live. We saw a couple of RAF jets approaching us flying really low, so we waved, and one of them wobbled their wings flying past! That made the 13 year old me very happy.’

–blurdyblurb