Belgium just dumped the US out of the World Cup and their national team’s savage final word on Twitter was so good even Americans applauded it

Sport world cup

Any goodwill the United States football team had built up during the World Cup was well and truly wiped out by Donald Trump not just bending the rules but breaking them to no avail whatsoever.

The host team’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium prompted no end of savage riffs, a full 27 of which – 27! – we’ve rounded up here.

There was this.

Flo Balogun vs Belgium: 0 Goals/Assists

0 Key Passes

0 Dribbles

8 Possessions Lost

Served Suspension on Field SERVED THE SUSPENSION ON THE FIELD, INTEGRITY. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pnuaD0kmGg — Hater Central (@TheHateCentral) July 7, 2026

And this.

Donald Trump is the perfect example of what happens when no one in your life has ever told you to shut the fuck up. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) July 6, 2026

And this.

And indeed this.

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/eRWv4FRB8I — World Cup 2026 Daily (@TotalFootball) July 7, 2026

But surely no-one – no-one! – did it better than th official Twitter account of the Belgium football team itself.

Oh baby!

Thanks Donald Trump for allowing the rest of the world to mock our football team because you couldn’t stop ruining everything you stick your nose into. https://t.co/DzB1Taqcku — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 7, 2026

They cooked with this one. I’m sorry. https://t.co/76eKYe3jtS — Kevín (@KevOnStage) July 7, 2026

Thank you for putting corruption in its place. — Steve Jones (@antoniosteve) July 7, 2026

Belgium trolling the US after beating them amid Balogun’s red card fiasco. And saying it in English to make sure they understand https://t.co/uyWHP98YRT — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) July 7, 2026

Thank you Belgium 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/LsZsNFiLuf — El Barto Morado 🧬🥇 (@elbartomorado) July 7, 2026

We are rightly a laughingstock. https://t.co/GtUi2n2IWu — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) July 7, 2026

Congratulations from an American. I am embarrassed that my president intervened in this match. Delighted that you played so brilliantly. — ChetJames (@XJamesOlson) July 7, 2026

In one word …

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An anti-woke American saw the upside of the US being dumped out of the World Cup and got gloriously owned – magnificent two-footed tackles

Source @BelRedDevils