Sport world cup

Belgium just dumped the US out of the World Cup and their national team’s savage final word on Twitter was so good even Americans applauded it

John Plunkett. Updated July 7th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Any goodwill the United States football team had built up during the World Cup was well and truly wiped out by Donald Trump not just bending the rules but breaking them to no avail whatsoever.

The host team’s 4-1 defeat at the hands of Belgium prompted no end of savage riffs, a full 27 of which – 27! – we’ve rounded up here.

There was this.

And this.

And this.

And indeed this.

But surely no-one – no-one! – did it better than th official Twitter account of the Belgium football team itself.

Oh baby!

In one word …

READ MORE

An anti-woke American saw the upside of the US being dumped out of the World Cup and got gloriously owned – magnificent two-footed tackles

Source @BelRedDevils