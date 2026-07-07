US donald trump world cup

Trump said if USA had lost to Belgium without Balogun he’d have claimed it was “rigged like the election in 2020” – 18 shots to the back of the net

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 7th, 2026

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The USA is out of the World Cup, along with the other two host countries, Canada and Mexico. The world was almost unanimously ecstatic about it, thanks to Donald Trump pulling strings to get an American player’s red card overturned.

Ahead of kick-off, Trump was talking about the red card, claiming it would have amounted to rigging the match, had it not been suspended for one year. Here’s what he actually said.

“If they beat us, I’ll say it was rigged, just like the election in 2020.”

A lot of people thought it sounded very much like he was telling on himself.

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