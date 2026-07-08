Politics nigel farage Robert jenrick

Robert Jenrick went out to bat for Nigel Farage and ended up clean bowled by C4 News’s Gary Gibbon for a golden duck and it was brilliantly done

John Plunkett. Updated July 8th, 2026

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Nigel Farage wasn’t taking questions about his ‘hissy fit’ resignation on Tuesday so it was left to his various righthand men (and women) to do his talking for him.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go especially well for any of then, and it really didn’t go well for Robert Jenrick, who went on Channel 4 News in combative fashion only to be brilliantly owned by its political editor, Gary Gibbon.

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Robert Jenrick. And we were right.

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Laila Cunningham said Nigel Farage ‘has been very honest’ and Green MP Hannah Spencer’s response surely spoke for the entire observable universe

Source @implausibleblog