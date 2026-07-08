Robert Jenrick went out to bat for Nigel Farage and ended up clean bowled by C4 News’s Gary Gibbon for a golden duck and it was brilliantly done

Politics nigel farage Robert jenrick

Nigel Farage wasn’t taking questions about his ‘hissy fit’ resignation on Tuesday so it was left to his various righthand men (and women) to do his talking for him.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t go especially well for any of then, and it really didn’t go well for Robert Jenrick, who went on Channel 4 News in combative fashion only to be brilliantly owned by its political editor, Gary Gibbon.

Robert Jenrick has a meltdown on #C4News He refuses to accept that there are parliamentary rules that Nigel Farage may have broken And insists the only people who can judge Nigel Farage are the people of Clacton – Whatever you do, please don’t share this humiliating clip pic.twitter.com/ofjcF7yh9l — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) July 7, 2026

We never thought we’d feel sorry for Robert Jenrick. And we were right.

It’s a very busy field but Jenrick is, by far and away, the most odious MP currently in UK politics — David (@Zero_4) July 7, 2026

This is clearly the tactic, now, and mirrors Jenrick on Sky yesterday and Cunningham on Newsnight.

Go on TV. Refuse to answer questions. Throw a tantrum.

Shout everyone down.

This is Trumpism.

Thing is, this won’t actually work in the UK because we don’t have that bolshy US… https://t.co/fkamLK173V — CrémantCommunarde #GreenTransitionNow (@0Calamity) July 8, 2026

Jenrick’s doing this more & more- the talking over the interviewer nonstop tactic to avoid having to really engage with any questions.

I reckon they should turn his mic off every time he tries it. — Zoe Gardner (@ZoeJardiniere) July 8, 2026

Reform are absolutely shitting themselves https://t.co/Xn0jEgoXTB —  〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) July 7, 2026

Yes, and shockingly rude to interviewers. Following the Trump playbook of inane politics. He’s been sent out as Farage’s humourless Rottweiler. — Sue Thomas (@SooThomas) July 7, 2026

Jenrick talks about the establishment. He is a graduate of Cambridge University, then was a corporate lawyer in the city of London and lives in a Grade 1 listed Manor House. — James Machado (@ChrisJMN1) July 7, 2026

The face/body language of a man who doesnt want to yet admit he jumped ship to the wrong party https://t.co/WDgb7SEfxw — KenShabby163 (@KShabby16334956) July 7, 2026

The biggest con of all from Farage is somehow convincing gullible fools the public school, ex banker, career politician, multi millionaire is a “man of the people” He literally couldnt be MORE establishment — (@numerisphere) July 7, 2026

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Laila Cunningham said Nigel Farage ‘has been very honest’ and Green MP Hannah Spencer’s response surely spoke for the entire observable universe

Source @implausibleblog