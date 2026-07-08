Politics matt goodwin nigel farage

15 favourite funny clapbacks to Matt Goodwin’s claim that Nigel Farage is out there playing 4D chess

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 8th, 2026

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It’s highly unlikely that Nigel Farage will be going to Matt Goodwin for advice on campaigning for the Clacton by-election. That hasn’t stopped the failed Gorton and Denton candidate from weighing in on the former MP for Clacton’s decision to force a by-election as a quasi-referendum on his financial dealings.

This was his hot take.

Nigel Farage just called a by-election in Clacton so that the People can take on the Rotten Establishment and take back their country. This is 4D chess.

In Goodwin’s defence, he said that before this happened –

What game is Farage playing now, Matt?

Tweeters had the answer.

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Dan Hodges pointed out one huge problem for Farage.

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Victoria Derbyshire totally shredded Nigel Farage’s claim that it was ‘him vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificent

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons