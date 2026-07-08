15 favourite funny clapbacks to Matt Goodwin’s claim that Nigel Farage is out there playing 4D chess

Politics matt goodwin nigel farage

It’s highly unlikely that Nigel Farage will be going to Matt Goodwin for advice on campaigning for the Clacton by-election. That hasn’t stopped the failed Gorton and Denton candidate from weighing in on the former MP for Clacton’s decision to force a by-election as a quasi-referendum on his financial dealings.

This was his hot take.

In Goodwin’s defence, he said that before this happened –

🚨 BREAKING: Labour says it won't stand against Nigel Farage in the Clacton by-election As it stands, only Count Binface will run against Farage pic.twitter.com/7HRrT4Ds0f — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 7, 2026

What game is Farage playing now, Matt?

Tweeters had the answer.

1.

Four hours later, it turned out to be 1D Peekaboo https://t.co/PU0E3R7LET — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) July 7, 2026

2.

this isn’t 4d chess. he’s in the ball pit and he’s just shit himself https://t.co/VcnFJXVaO7 — lauren (@missyyonce) July 8, 2026

3.

Nigel Farage just called a by-election in Clacton so that the People [sic] can have 6 weeks of manic activity with brightly coloured tat to distract them from their problems. This is Hungry Hungry Hippos. https://t.co/1P9pIpft4x — Laura Rogowski Weldon (@LauraRWeldon) July 7, 2026

4.

It’s a one dimensional toddler tantrum. — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) July 7, 2026

5.

I think you mean £5M chess https://t.co/WndDox2B2d — Steve Wardlaw (@WardlawSteve) July 7, 2026

6.

Badloss has a cunning plan.. https://t.co/WgCvPrzGuw — SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) July 8, 2026

7.

It’s more like Noughts and Flaming Crosses https://t.co/ZUAGn7hFi3 — Willem Moore (@willem_moore_uk) July 7, 2026

8.

Nigel Farage vs The Establishment 😂 pic.twitter.com/dCtiuJt7qq — Scott (@Scoffgoal) July 7, 2026

9.

This is -9D snakes and ladders https://t.co/kyshiMGHDQ — Angela Rayner Updates (@RaynerUpdates) July 7, 2026

10.

Mate, win or lose, he's up against a bin. And he might still lose. — SpeakOutSister (@speakoutsister) July 8, 2026

11.

Not surprising you lost if you watch Farage playing rock paper scissors and think it’s 4D chess. He loses either way. Either he gets beaten by Binface or he gets back in and is eviscerated by the Standards Committee. Real smart. — Saxon Archer (@SaxonArcher) July 7, 2026

12.

Who's he trying to unseat Matt? https://t.co/t0ANWzpnWg — Ad Hill (@AdPunchPuppet) July 7, 2026

13.

You know that if he gets re-elected it doesn't magically make all the sleaze and Parliamentary investigations disappear, right? It's not a magical refresh button that gives him a clean slate. — Sam Wolf (@SamRWolf) July 7, 2026

14.

He’s an idiot who called a press conference to remind us how wealthy he is before announcing his intention to wast tax payer’s money. Didn’t even manage a full term as an MP and missed how many parliamentary votes during the time he was one?! An utter clown. — ncmyok (@ncmyok) July 7, 2026

15.

Is this guy ever right, about anything? https://t.co/hyjSopXnki — Luke Robert Black 🌳 (@lukerobertblack) July 8, 2026

Dan Hodges pointed out one huge problem for Farage.

Count BinFace plays 5D chess. With a helmet on… https://t.co/RfTgRYSFYM — (((Dan Hodges))) (@DPJHodges) July 7, 2026

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Victoria Derbyshire totally shredded Nigel Farage’s claim that it was ‘him vs the establishment’ and it was simply magnificent

Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons