Entertainment Cilla Black cringeworthy
You’ll be waiting a long, long time for anything as cringeworthy as Cilla Black’s Eye of the Tiger performance
For many years, Cilla Black was the face of Saturday night in the UK, with Blind Date and Surprise, Surprise – and even earlier, her own show – Cilla.
The singing star wasn’t afraid to really get into character for her musical interludes …unfortunately.
@teiganish 🦷🦷 A lorra lorra violence with our Cilla singing “Eye Of The Tiger” 🥊🥴😂🤣 This is probably the Cilla most flight attendants got to know when they didn’t bring her champers and warm nuts out quickly enough. 😂 #cillablack #surprisesurprise #eyeofthetiger #camp #campy #kitsch #kitschy #eighties #80s #cillagram #nostalgia ♬ original sound – Teigan Reamsbottom
TikToker teiganish described the video as –
A lorra lorra violence with our Cilla singing “Eye Of The Tiger”
Adding –
This is probably the Cilla most flight attendants got to know when they didn’t bring her champers and warm nuts out quickly enough. 😂
We suspect her viewing figures weren’t made up of people like these TikTok users.
It’s amazing what she was allowed to get away with in the name of light entertainment.
Astro Nero
Stallone would’ve had one hell of a choice picking between this version & Survivor’s.
Dorothy Shortstraw
The way she sang ‘Glory’ in the first verse nearly ended me 😂
VikkiLou
Of course, it found its way to Twitter, where these comments captured the mood.
1.
Imagine twitter finally stops working and this is the last thing you'll ever see on the site. https://t.co/GEo2JF5ncw
— Rgirvan (@RobGirvan) July 4, 2023
2.
Why is a middle-aged woman down the youth club having a boxing match with a local teenage boy? https://t.co/vVwHRaikG0
— Marc Burrows (@20thcenturymarc) July 4, 2023
3.
I looked into this and it turns out they’re actually actors, they didn’t really have a fight.
— Tom Davenport (@TomDavenport) July 4, 2023
READ MORE
This Cilla Black Christmas special is unforgettable TV – and not in a good way
Source @teiganish Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons