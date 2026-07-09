Count Binface’s perfect response to Andrew Marr informing him that face coverings are banned in the Commons is a real vote-winner

Entertainment Andrew Marr count binface

The UK political commentators, including the die-hard supporters of Nigel Farage, are currently engaged in earnest discussions about whether a man wearing a cape, with a bin on his head, is ‘the establishment’.

I’m loving all the panic-stricken whining about Binface being an ‘agent of the establishment’ etc. It’s almost as if these people aren’t even fit to run a bath… — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 8, 2026

If you were worried that the summer might be a bit dull after the World Cup and Wimbledon ended, the Clacton by-election has got you covered.

Count Binface has been on BBC Breakfast, the Today Show, LBC, and Newsnight – because, of course, he’s the main opposition to Nigel Farage, no matter what Laurence Fox might think.

During his interview with Andrew Marr on LBC, he was reminded that his costume wouldn’t be allowed in the Commons chamber – but he had the perfect response.

Andrew Marr: " The Commons rules are very clear and they forbid face coverings " Count Binface: " Well the Commons rules are very clear about what you can do with donations , but that seems to have got all murky so why can't I see how the line can get tested ? "#lbc #farage… pic.twitter.com/E3ddvCtIKE — Jay (@JibbaJabb) July 8, 2026

The barbed comment got the internet’s vote.

1.

Can't believe I'm witnessing such a dynamic political operator in this current climate, such a treat — Clacton Claxon (@clactonclaxon) July 8, 2026

2.

He's going to win if he keeps making points like this. https://t.co/SOQmtzzl0B — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) July 8, 2026

3.

Count Binface does not wear a face covering. He is a bin. — Judith Webster (@JudithW59659151) July 8, 2026

4.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we've found our Mamdani. — James T. Kirk (@JustReliq) July 8, 2026

5.

You know what, he be absolutely fucking gold in Parliament. He has all their numbers, he is the BS button the nation needs to call on all of the political establishment! — Majestic Chanka (@FPLTachanka) July 8, 2026

6.

Marr. Talking to a bin, about the possibility of him sitting in the HOC.

3 days ago, I did not see this coming. https://t.co/77b9hBXGs5 — Councillor Jayne Phoenix #FBPE #FBPPR (@DoreJayne) July 8, 2026

7.

Lots of support for @CountBinface already ️ pic.twitter.com/3JJ1oXwoZH — Jacob Collier MP (@JacobCollierMP) July 8, 2026

8.

One of the most honest and down to earth politicians of our time, I’ve seen enough, make him prime minister https://t.co/n1wqHuTMxS — Voltee (@Newvoltee) July 8, 2026

9.

@CountBinface politely using reporters’ first names not only is hilarious, but also makes him come across as professional and as though he’s been doing press circuits for decades. https://t.co/dQzYoPPH0r — kafka esquire (@Kafkaesquire) July 8, 2026

10.

The more I see of Count Binface, the more I like him. — Lin Holden #AskForADoctor #JoinAUnionForWomen (@linholden) July 8, 2026

11.

UK, 2026 Incisive political comment from a character called Count Binface. We are not a serious country. Can you imagine how pissy Jenrick is gonna get? I'd love to see Jenrick Vs Binface. — 老干基思 (@Sarkbeard) July 8, 2026

12.

13.

Let's test those lines you legend! https://t.co/oscOQhHoiF — FIRE is awesome (@GrahamCompton) July 8, 2026

14.

15.

Please win binface, it’ll be the greatest thing to ever happen in British politics — Abdullah Afzal (@Abdullah_Azfal) July 8, 2026

We can’t argue with this.

You can (and should) watch the full interview here.

READ MORE

23 funniest things people are saying about Count Binface as he becomes Nigel Farage’s number one contender in Clacton

Source JibbaJabb Image Screengrab