Entertainment Andrew Marr count binface

Count Binface’s perfect response to Andrew Marr informing him that face coverings are banned in the Commons is a real vote-winner

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 9th, 2026

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The UK political commentators, including the die-hard supporters of Nigel Farage, are currently engaged in earnest discussions about whether a man wearing a cape, with a bin on his head, is ‘the establishment’.

If you were worried that the summer might be a bit dull after the World Cup and Wimbledon ended, the Clacton by-election has got you covered.

Count Binface has been on BBC Breakfast, the Today Show, LBC, and Newsnight – because, of course, he’s the main opposition to Nigel Farage, no matter what Laurence Fox might think.

During his interview with Andrew Marr on LBC, he was reminded that his costume wouldn’t be allowed in the Commons chamber – but he had the perfect response.

Obama doing a 'drop the mic' motion

The barbed comment got the internet’s vote.

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We can’t argue with this.

You can (and should) watch the full interview here.

READ MORE

23 funniest things people are saying about Count Binface as he becomes Nigel Farage’s number one contender in Clacton

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