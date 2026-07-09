Newsnight tried to unmask Count Binface in the name of ‘electoral transparency’ and the 5,900 y/o space warrior’s A++ comeback was simply savage

Politics clacton count binface Newsnight

With Count Binface currently boldly going where no joke election candidate has ever gone before, it was only natural that he should turn up on BBC2’s Newsnight to discuss his impending Clacton head to head with Nigel Farage.

Except Newsnight – well, Newsnight presenter Paddy O’Connell anyway – appeared to think it was absolutely no laughing matter.

So much so that, after getting the Count’s name wrong, he did all he could to convince the 5,900 y/o space warrior to unmask himself.

The Count was having none of it, obviously, and his A++ comeback was simply savage.

🚨 WATCH: Count Binface responds to the BBC unmasking him live on Newsnight pic.twitter.com/Q7T27sYHry — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 8, 2026

Set phasers to burn (yes, we know this isn’t Star Trek, but anyway).

And here is precisely what people made of that.

1.

God I hope we keep getting to see political commentators losing arguments to a talking bin it truly never gets old https://t.co/47Iw7k8nmR — maddy catgirlprostate (@catgirlprostate) July 8, 2026

2.

This is embarrassing. He’s a satirical candidate. Let him be funny. Weirdo. — Jonas Laursen (@JonasLaursen15) July 8, 2026

3.

have they all taken leave of their critical faculties?? he’s pretending to be a space lord with a bin on his head, how are you asking him questions about transparency and believing you should still be taken seriously. good lord. https://t.co/gOROuKFWBu — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) July 8, 2026

4.

Imagine getting rinsed by a talking bin on your own show — CoMud (@CommodoreMudkip) July 8, 2026

5.

We are about to have a month of politicians and journalists being forced to take Count Binface somewhat seriously and that’s incredible https://t.co/wEwc6hAAjx — t o m a t – The Sellout | SAC ‘Vindertech’ (@VinderTomat) July 8, 2026

6.

What a world we live in that comedy candidate gets more scrutiny than Nigel Farage lol — Steve (@StephenO62223) July 8, 2026

7.