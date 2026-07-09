Politics clacton count binface Newsnight

Newsnight tried to unmask Count Binface in the name of ‘electoral transparency’ and the 5,900 y/o space warrior’s A++ comeback was simply savage

John Plunkett. Updated July 9th, 2026

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With Count Binface currently boldly going where no joke election candidate has ever gone before, it was only natural that he should turn up on BBC2’s Newsnight to discuss his impending Clacton head to head with Nigel Farage.

Except Newsnight – well, Newsnight presenter Paddy O’Connell anyway – appeared to think it was absolutely no laughing matter.

So much so that, after getting the Count’s name wrong, he did all he could to convince the 5,900 y/o space warrior to unmask himself.

The Count was having none of it, obviously, and his A++ comeback was simply savage.

Set phasers to burn (yes, we know this isn’t Star Trek, but anyway).

And here is precisely what people made of that.

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