There’s an outbreak of explosive diarrhoea in the US thanks largely to RFK Jr’s research cuts – 18 solid samples of toilet humour in response

News MAGA RFK Jr. the US

Just when you think US healthcare under Robert F. Kennedy Jr couldn’t get worse…along comes an outbreak of explosive diarrhoea.

Which can be in large part blamed on…you guessed it, RFK Jr.

There are reports of at least 1,700 people across multiple US states experiencing extreme diarrhea symptoms, caused by a microscopic parasite called cyclospora.

This version of the illness, known as cyclosporiasis, sounds particularly unpleasant.

Nearly 1,300 people in Michigan have been diagnosed with a parasitic infection that can cause weeks of watery diarrhea, making it the largest such outbreak in state history. Cyclosporiasis stems from consuming fruits or vegetables that were exposed to feces-contaminated… pic.twitter.com/7q9GUbkUbn — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 10, 2026

“If you get norovirus or something, you might have a rough 24 or 48 hours, but people with this parasite can be sick for weeks or sometimes even months with a sort of relapsing pattern, and so that can really wear down your body,” CNN quotes Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist,

And guess which bright spark ordered the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to stop tracking the cyclospora parasite in July 2025? Yep, RFK Jr.

Cyclosporiasis, the parasite causing the current explosive diarrhea outbreak, is at a level 20x higher than its yearly average. This comes just 1 year after the Trump admin removed a cyclospora tracking mandate from the 'Foodborne Disease Active Surveillance Network.' pic.twitter.com/57LFBwTlwX — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 9, 2026

As you can imagine, the story has exploded (sorry) all over social media, so here’s a selection of the reaction, starting with this all-timer.

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RFK Jr dissolved the CDC Division for Parasitic disease Now a parasite is causing huge outbreaks of explosive diarrhoea across the US What a foolish move pic.twitter.com/jeDh55r5PW — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) July 9, 2026

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Literally the first pro diarrhea administration in history https://t.co/5lYfsfQ7h5 — Bryce Greene (@TheGreeneBJ) July 10, 2026

4.

A diarrhea parasite outbreak is exactly what happens when you put a fucking parasite in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services. — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) July 9, 2026

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“If you get norovirus or something, you might have a rough 24 or 48 hours, but people with this parasite can be sick for weeks or sometimes even months with a sort of relapsing pattern that can really wear down your body. Hand sanitizer won't kill it."https://t.co/CqOLzHGZ1I — Ian Weissman, DO (@DrIanWeissman) July 9, 2026

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they had 19 year old /pol/ users going through all federal spending and deleting anything where the words were too big to understand https://t.co/txyVtTleGx — BODEGA PEPTIDES (@bigsnugga) July 10, 2026

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Trump is literally giving everyone the squirts. https://t.co/lHQkjGSaw3 — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) July 10, 2026

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Americans deadass voted for diarrhea forever in 2024 I hate this goddamn country man https://t.co/kOt9JE8km3 — Zaza Waybright (@Le_Unorthodox) July 10, 2026

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This is why you don’t let men who drink raw milk in government https://t.co/s7UcQ2HXbc — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) July 9, 2026

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Can we send it to the White House? https://t.co/qNHDkK8zA3 — ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ (@LePapillonBlu2) July 9, 2026

12.

Well one thing about it, algae and explosive diarrhea have certainly flourished under the trump regime. It’s not the Golden Age, it’s the Green and Brown Age. https://t.co/ocFKAOhi69 — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) July 9, 2026

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I read this quickly and thought RFK was the parasite and it still made sense https://t.co/SnMizCIWbW — Legal Eagle 🦅 (@AllThingsCivil) July 9, 2026

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Another reason to stay away from the US. In case ICE, detention centres, and screwworm in cattle isn’t enough. #cdnpoli https://t.co/ylGBrHQZqW — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) July 10, 2026

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It's almost like all of these offices that were cut were important and served a purpose. It almost feels like it was done on purpose, with people knowing what the consequences could be. https://t.co/By86R6qAlr — Nick Grimm (@GRIMMnM) July 10, 2026

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Make

Americans

Hosts

Again https://t.co/GuSAA52t8q — GaiusDeer @FE, CFz, FurEh, Aurawra (@GaiusGuy) July 10, 2026

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oh look. The “fuck you and die” administration just dropped another banger… — andi.senpai (@andisenpai_) July 9, 2026

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