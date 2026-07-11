News MAGA RFK Jr. the US

There’s an outbreak of explosive diarrhoea in the US thanks largely to RFK Jr’s research cuts – 18 solid samples of toilet humour in response

Michael White. Updated July 11th, 2026

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Just when you think US healthcare under Robert F. Kennedy Jr couldn’t get worse…along comes an outbreak of explosive diarrhoea.

Which can be in large part blamed on…you guessed it, RFK Jr.

There are reports of at least 1,700 people across multiple US states experiencing extreme diarrhea symptoms, caused by a microscopic parasite called cyclospora.

This version of the illness, known as cyclosporiasis, sounds particularly unpleasant.

“If you get norovirus or something, you might have a rough 24 or 48 hours, but people with this parasite can be sick for weeks or sometimes even months with a sort of relapsing pattern, and so that can really wear down your body,” CNN quotes Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist,

And guess which bright spark ordered the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to stop tracking the cyclospora parasite in July 2025? Yep, RFK Jr.

As you can imagine, the story has exploded (sorry) all over social media, so here’s a selection of the reaction, starting with this all-timer.

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