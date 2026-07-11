A poll found that boomers don’t want England to get a Bank Holiday if the Three Lions win the World Cup – 15 generationally savage reactions

News boomers FIFA World Cup 2026 the UK

The nation holds its breath tonight as England face off against Norway in their crucial World Cup quarter-final match.

Good news for England fans planning on going out to watch the quarter-final against Norway tonight! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇴 🍻 Supporters will be able to watch the game in pubs and bars even if kick-off is delayed, after the Government moved to extend licensing hours. 🏆 Licensed venues in… pic.twitter.com/R97p0pAqeJ — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 11, 2026

In the build-up to tonight’s game in Miami, there’s talk of the Government granting an English Bank Holiday should the Three Lions go all the way and win the World Cup final next weekend (Monday July 20 would also likely be Andy Burnham’s first day in No 10).

🚨 NEW: Keir Starmer has hinted that there will be a Bank Holiday if England win the World Cup “I think I don’t want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final” — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 8, 2026

And there’s support out there for an It’s Coming Home Bank Holiday, according to YouGov polling.

Well, among most people in England, that is.

Should there be a bank holiday in England if England win the World Cup? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 54% yes / 34% no

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 33% / 53%

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 25% / 60% 18-24yr olds: 63% / 23%

25-49yr olds: 63% / 26%

50-64yr olds: 45% / 43%

65+yr olds: 28% / 57% pic.twitter.com/fVXr24Wk6e — YouGov (@YouGov) July 9, 2026

The people least supportive of a day off are Scotland and Wales, and, in England, those aged over 65.

Sure enough, the poll result has kicked off another bout of inter-generational conflict.

1.

2.

How retired brits react to literally anything that could make people happy https://t.co/U9zHdV8lJb pic.twitter.com/rd0dR2zQHF — Dj Khaled (@realwethebest) July 9, 2026

3.

tsk tsk that would break the social contract https://t.co/U7n4kiRDko pic.twitter.com/qKG1RSzcQl — NJ (@NoJusticeMTG) July 9, 2026

4.

We need studies doing to understand what makes boomers so miserable so their behaviour never gets repeated again https://t.co/hniihkxdox — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader1) July 9, 2026

5.

i have a compromise: working age english get the day off, scottish and welsh work, pension age english put to work on chain gangs https://t.co/QzsI29YhWb — joe (@spinningjoe) July 9, 2026

6.

Scotland saying no when they literally just had one for QUALIFYING https://t.co/1yHcVhfIHo — Liam (@liamtwd1) July 9, 2026

7.

Old people try not to be miserable bastards challenge https://t.co/zl6lMabH7Z — 🏴‍☠️Smithy🇮🇴 (@Smiffysmifston) July 10, 2026

8.

Why are pensioners so desperate for everyone to clock in at 9am after England win the World Cup? 😂 https://t.co/qG0p96wjNn — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) July 10, 2026

9.

Sight unseen I knew our miserable pensioners would be against this. I tweeted that they would hate the idea with full confidence, because they’d be missing out. You can expect that there would be a petition to compensate them financially, too. https://t.co/J3KRqLdqIm — fareed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@it_is_fareed) July 9, 2026

10.

Retirees just continue to be the most miserable spiteful cunts. They oppose anything that doesn’t directly benefit them. https://t.co/CurLPwrdMe — Chaz 🫧 🦁🦁🦁 (@chazwhu98) July 10, 2026

11.

The over 65s, who mostly don’t work, don’t want a bank holiday. Spiteful. https://t.co/8IiC9Ap7ac — Michael 💜 (he/they) 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@MichaelFM92) July 9, 2026

12.

Good God above, if I'm ever lucky enough to make it past 65, I pray that I'm am nowhere near as cruel, bitter and miserable to the young and to everything else as the older generation of today are. https://t.co/6RLPLbMMen — Joe🇸🇱 (@joeh50) July 10, 2026

13.

That demographic are so miserable man. It’s actually respectable how consistently they oppose any sort of joy. https://t.co/IcrBCGSdUm — regan (@regannnnnnnn_) July 9, 2026

14.

British boomers: "There should be no bank holiday if England win the World Cup, because younger people need to work Triple lock won't pay for itself 😠 😡 " https://t.co/ADkAaQWKry — RWR 🥂 🇬🇧 🇸🇪 (@PunishedRWR) July 9, 2026

15.

The world if 65+ couldn't vote 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9Dq7IwD6eI — Adam W (@adampatrickw) July 10, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/YouGov