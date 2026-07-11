News boomers FIFA World Cup 2026 the UK

A poll found that boomers don’t want England to get a Bank Holiday if the Three Lions win the World Cup – 15 generationally savage reactions

Michael White. Updated July 11th, 2026

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The nation holds its breath tonight as England face off against Norway in their crucial World Cup quarter-final match.

In the build-up to tonight’s game in Miami, there’s talk of the Government granting an English Bank Holiday should the Three Lions go all the way and win the World Cup final next weekend (Monday July 20 would also likely be Andy Burnham’s first day in No 10).

And there’s support out there for an It’s Coming Home Bank Holiday, according to YouGov polling.

Well, among most people in England, that is.

The people least supportive of a day off are Scotland and Wales, and, in England, those aged over 65.

Sure enough, the poll result has kicked off another bout of inter-generational conflict.

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Source: Twitter/X/YouGov