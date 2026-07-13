The great Sam Neill has died, aged 78, after a sudden illness, and this 2021 clip of his ‘dream’ says so much about the man

Celebrity Sam Neill

On screen, Sam Neill was an actor who was unafraid to take a chance, to play the strangest characters, to show he didn’t care about being the star or the sex symbol. Off screen, he was a man who loved the land and his animals, and who valued kindness and stripping away the artifice of modern life.

The Event Horizon, Peaky Blinders, and – of course – Jurassic Park actor had recently celebrated being declared free of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma with which he was diagnosed in 2022, which has left fans and colleagues, as well as – no doubt – his family and friends, even more shocked by the sudden, short illness that has taken his life at the age of 78.

The sad news broke on Monday morning via his Instagram account.

Here are just a few of the many tributes and shocked reactions we’ve seen on Bluesky.

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No. Put Sam Neill back and try again. — Lee Hurley (@hleehurley.com) 13 July 2026 at 07:32

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In January 2021, while the world was still being held to ransom by Covid 19, Sam shared his dream with the 10,000 dreams project.

“Do I have a dream? I think I’d like a night where there’s no dreams. I’d like a morning when I wake up and there’s really nothing on the news. When everything just returns to dull and there’s nothing to report, and there’s no pestilence, and there’s no war, and there’s no aggression, and people are just leaving it alone and getting on with each other. Wouldn’t that be nice? Chickens are laying in Central Otago, New Zealand. The football will be played as usual on Saturday. Someone might win, but probably everyone will just have a draw. There’s nothing happening that’s my dream.”

And that’s the man, right there.

Sam Neill, 1947 – 2026. Rest in Peace.

Image Screengrab