Politics count binface Tommy Robinson
People loved Count Binface’s response to Tommy Robinson after they stumbled across each other outside the Commons and it’s another vote winner
As no-one anywhere needs reminding, the Clacton by-election called for no good reason by Nigel Farage appears to be a two horse race between the Reform UK leader and Count Binface.
It’s sent no end of Count Binface clips viral, including this one from a little while back when the 5,900 y/o space alien stumbled across Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon outside Parliament.
And the Count’s response had everyone cheering.
Count Binface photobombs Tommy Robinson. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3hr3pC2b4q
— Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) July 12, 2026
Boom.
😄 Brilliant 👏 https://t.co/N11lG5vggu
— Rachael louise 🇬🇧 (@Nancy11189538) July 12, 2026
😄 🤣 the hand signal
Sure that means small lovely chap where the count is from 🤣 https://t.co/N11lG5vggu
— Rachael louise 🇬🇧 (@Nancy11189538) July 12, 2026
We can Count on him 😂
— Gail 🐟🐡🏳️🌈🧡 (@BartramGail) July 12, 2026
This is how you deal with fascists!
POWER TO THE BIN 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/mkonFK3NL3
— Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 12, 2026
Legend!!! https://t.co/JxWAP2yA9p
— Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) July 12, 2026
Source @WokeratiMarty