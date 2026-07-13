Politics count binface Tommy Robinson

People loved Count Binface’s response to Tommy Robinson after they stumbled across each other outside the Commons and it’s another vote winner

Poke Reporter. Updated July 13th, 2026

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As no-one anywhere needs reminding, the Clacton by-election called for no good reason by Nigel Farage appears to be a two horse race between the Reform UK leader and Count Binface.

It’s sent no end of Count Binface clips viral, including this one from a little while back when the 5,900 y/o space alien stumbled across Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon outside Parliament.

And the Count’s response had everyone cheering.

Boom.

Source @WokeratiMarty