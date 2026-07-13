People loved Count Binface’s response to Tommy Robinson after they stumbled across each other outside the Commons and it’s another vote winner

Politics count binface Tommy Robinson

As no-one anywhere needs reminding, the Clacton by-election called for no good reason by Nigel Farage appears to be a two horse race between the Reform UK leader and Count Binface.

It’s sent no end of Count Binface clips viral, including this one from a little while back when the 5,900 y/o space alien stumbled across Tommy Robinson wannabe Stephen Yaxley-Lennon outside Parliament.

And the Count’s response had everyone cheering.

Count Binface photobombs Tommy Robinson. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3hr3pC2b4q — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) July 12, 2026

Boom.

😄 🤣 the hand signal

Sure that means small lovely chap where the count is from 🤣 https://t.co/N11lG5vggu — Rachael louise 🇬🇧 (@Nancy11189538) July 12, 2026

We can Count on him 😂 — Gail 🐟🐡🏳️‍🌈🧡 (@BartramGail) July 12, 2026

This is how you deal with fascists! POWER TO THE BIN 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/mkonFK3NL3 — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) July 12, 2026

Legend!!! https://t.co/JxWAP2yA9p — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) July 12, 2026

Source @WokeratiMarty