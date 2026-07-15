Sport england world cup

An anti-woker said the ‘looney left’ wouldn’t let these kids wave England flags and ended up owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Here’s a lovely little video that surely everyone can get behind, a bunch of school kids waving flags and getting super excited about England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday.

Except – of course there’s an except! – it was picked up by people of a certain persuasion to score cheap political points. Not just cheap but bargain basement, and none better/worse than this particular anti-woker.

Here’s how @WendtheWalker describes herself on Twitter: ‘Wife & mum, love scenic walks🌾🌳& visiting country pubs!🍷 Just trying to make sense of living in a woke lefty 3rd World UK! #StopTheBoats #UniteTheRight 🇬🇧’

And here’s what she had to say about that video.

Deep breath, people! And over to these folk who surely said it best.

Or if you like it especially NSFW …

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