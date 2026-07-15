An anti-woker said the ‘looney left’ wouldn’t let these kids wave England flags and ended up owned into next year

Sport england world cup

Here’s a lovely little video that surely everyone can get behind, a bunch of school kids waving flags and getting super excited about England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 | El video viral que muestra a una clase de niños ingleses animando a su selección en Garstang, Lancashire. pic.twitter.com/LyGvPNaCpQ — ʜᴇʀQʟᴇs (@herqles_es) July 12, 2026

Except – of course there’s an except! – it was picked up by people of a certain persuasion to score cheap political points. Not just cheap but bargain basement, and none better/worse than this particular anti-woker.

Here’s how @WendtheWalker describes herself on Twitter: ‘Wife & mum, love scenic walks🌾🌳& visiting country pubs!🍷 Just trying to make sense of living in a woke lefty 3rd World UK! #StopTheBoats #UniteTheRight 🇬🇧’

And here’s what she had to say about that video.

A class of children cheering for England in Lancashire – the woke looney left box ticking brigade clearly hasn’t reached that part of the country yet! 😬 Lovely to see & good for those kids that they’ve got teachers that still love ❤️ our flag! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/iBXfM1ifsO — Wendy Oldershaw (@WendtheWalker) July 13, 2026

Deep breath, people! And over to these folk who surely said it best.

What the fuck is this got to do with woke?

It's England in the world cup and it's great.

You fuckers just moan about everything and bring the vibe down — Major Bertie Binnky Bunkham ⚒️ (@MjrBertiebinks) July 14, 2026

Imagine seeing a video of children cheering on England and your immediate reaction is to scream about the "woke left". These people are deeply unwell. https://t.co/k6YIuCob43 — Derek Pakora (@DeathlyAcorn) July 14, 2026

They’re all doing it fir the football you weirdo — Nina (@DesireandDuty) July 14, 2026

You will find scenes like this in literally every school across the country. Stop talking out of your arse. https://t.co/PxRT2KAAuX — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) July 14, 2026

Wendy, you bollock. It's the World Cup. Us Left wingers watch football and support England too. Idiot — Coach Louis (@OswaldPer4mance) July 15, 2026

Or if you like it especially NSFW …

You’ll be campaigning to have their free meals taken away next week, demonic cunt. — Dane Kingle (@nicks_leon) July 14, 2026

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