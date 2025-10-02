Politics covid Michelle Mone

A failed PPE company connected to Tory peer Michelle Mone has been ordered to repay £122 million for breach of contract – 16 scathing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 2nd, 2025

A company with links to a Conservative peer has been found liable to repay £122 million to the Department of Health and Social Care.

Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman had denied being connected to PPE Medpro, but eventually revealed Barrowman to be the owner, and that Mone had benefitted from it via a trust.

The High Court ruled that Medpro had breached its contract after providing PPE that was unfit for use.

The circumstances under which Medpro won the contract were sketchy, to say the least.

The company’s failure wasn’t just a burden on the taxpayer – it had other real-world consequences.

Mone posted a self-pitying rant on Twitter, describing the last five years as “pure torture”.

I ain't reading all that. I'm happy for you, tho. Or sorry that happened.

Sympathy – much like PPE during the pandemic – was in very short supply.

Not for the first time, Reece Dinsdale got to the heart of the matter.

Michelle Mone hired a PR firm to ‘uncancel’ her – and they dropped her

