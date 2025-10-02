A failed PPE company connected to Tory peer Michelle Mone has been ordered to repay £122 million for breach of contract – 16 scathing reactions

Politics covid Michelle Mone

A company with links to a Conservative peer has been found liable to repay £122 million to the Department of Health and Social Care.

The good news: Michelle Mone's company ordered to pay back £122m for supplying dodgy PPE.

The bad news: the company has less than £1m and is about to go into administration.

This will cost Mone fuck all and she still has a peerage. pic.twitter.com/T5GtYcWq0N — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) October 1, 2025

Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman had denied being connected to PPE Medpro, but eventually revealed Barrowman to be the owner, and that Mone had benefitted from it via a trust.

The High Court ruled that Medpro had breached its contract after providing PPE that was unfit for use.

NEW PPE Medpro must repay £122m for supplying defective PPE But it doesn’t stop with Baroness Mone. When will the ministers who referred their cronies onto the VIP Lane face consequences? pic.twitter.com/ovCA0wa8vm — Good Law Project (@GoodLawProject) October 1, 2025

The circumstances under which Medpro won the contract were sketchy, to say the least.

Amazing nuggets in the PPE Medpro High Court ruling The company was incorporated on 12 May 2020 and referred to the Covid "VIP lane" by Michelle Mone *the same day*, despite having no track record in manufacturing PPE Who could have predicted that anything would go wrong? pic.twitter.com/P4xexzrpr5 — Lizzie Dearden (@lizziedearden) October 1, 2025

The company’s failure wasn’t just a burden on the taxpayer – it had other real-world consequences.

Here I am in 2020 in the flimsiest, most pitful PPE – like so many other NHS staff, some of whom died from the Covid they caught in their hospitals. Tory peer @MichelleMone – who today rightly (& wonderfully) lost her legal case – dares to claim she’s been ‘scapegoated’. What,… pic.twitter.com/6qS4ekudWy — Dr Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) October 1, 2025

Mone posted a self-pitying rant on Twitter, describing the last five years as “pure torture”.

For the past seven months, I have stayed silent. But the truth is, I have endured five years of pure torture, relentless press and media attacks, every single day, without responding. Enough is enough. It is time for the public to know the truth. This year alone, three… pic.twitter.com/QUNaYrrrO9 — Lady Michelle Mone (@MichelleMone) September 30, 2025

Sympathy – much like PPE during the pandemic – was in very short supply.

"So if I was to borrow the full £122 million over 72 months, what would the monthly payment be?" pic.twitter.com/ztHQIgYkbm — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) October 1, 2025

BREAKING: Michelle Mone is feeling incredibly confused after she spent three years threatening to sue people who accused her of involvement in the Medpro PPE scandal, only to magically remember she was involved, after all x — Normal Island News (@NormalIslandNws) October 1, 2025

Michelle Mone was extremely lucky to get a new yacht on the NHS. Because most of us can't even get a GP appointment. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 1, 2025

I'm not going to sleep tonight, for laughing. #MichelleMone pic.twitter.com/7vnUfBdAPL — The Rev. Anton Mittens (@MittensOff) October 1, 2025

“Hello Swapz? I’m looking to trade a yacht for a house in the Chilean mountains and 2 air tickets to Santiago” pic.twitter.com/xPFcRezQYb — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 1, 2025

Sucks to be Michelle Mone but I don't give a shit. Like she gives a shit about anyone else but herself. #MichelleMone pic.twitter.com/YICN6s0AtZ — Rob Walker (@llamedos77) October 1, 2025

Yacht for sale.

£121,999,219 ono. Contact Michelle Mone at PPE Medpro. pic.twitter.com/3DXZrTipSy — Citizen K (@PrimeShade) October 1, 2025

How has Michelle Mone and her husband not gone to prison for this? She's still gets to keep her peerage as well. Michael Gove was also involved in this. The deadline to pay it off is the 15th of October. pic.twitter.com/LawVUwxP8x — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) October 1, 2025

A linked firm. I want HER bankrupt and her peerage revoked. — Kay Marie (@ColdMotherWall) October 1, 2025

"the Consortium behind PPE Medpro offered the DHSC, on a no-fault basis, either to replace all 25 million gowns or to provide a cash settlement of £23 million." whinges Mone⬇️ Less than 24 hours later a judge orders a repayment of…£122Million FAFO Lady Mone, good try FAIL https://t.co/AMrfXOHDhS pic.twitter.com/c1m86CUDtk — Andrew Ward (@Public_Eye_XVA) October 1, 2025

Shoplift from Tesco and get sent to jail. Rip off the NHS for £122m and get politely asked to pay the money back. — David__Osland (@David__Osland) October 1, 2025

Previous form for egregious behaviour tends to be a bit of an issue if you're attempting to portray yourself as a victim. Bugging an employee's office, bullying, failure to pay wages…one would find it hard to suggest that there isn't a pattern tbh https://t.co/Y26bERHIpV pic.twitter.com/DqbqqX2PFo — North East Aye-Aye (@tars75) September 30, 2025

“oh no – its the bailiffs” pic.twitter.com/6j21gdXs77 — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) October 1, 2025

Michelle Mone knew they were coming for her and that’s why she released those endless “I’m innocent!” pleas.

But she’s not the only one.

Gove & Hancock were involved.

Go get the rest of the corrupt bastards who took advantage of a health crisis to line their pockets. — Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) October 1, 2025

There now needs to be a criminal investigation into the ministers involved with access to phone records, emails and bank accounts. There’s no way in hell they made so many crooks rich out of the goodness of their hearts. https://t.co/78kKxwVOum — KoH (@pinguforest) October 1, 2025

Not for the first time, Reece Dinsdale got to the heart of the matter.

When are we going to realise that people from foreign lands are not automatically our enemy… but the likes of Michelle Mone and her husband (and those millionaires and billionaires who are making money out of your misery and at your expense) are! — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) October 1, 2025

