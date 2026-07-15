The World Cup final half-time break will be 30 minutes long and basically the entire internet responded as one

Sport world cup

Not content with the wildly irritating ‘hydration breaks’ interrupting the flow of both halves at this year’s World Cup, the half-time break will apparently be 30 minutes long to accommodate a Super Bowl style showbiz extravaganza featuring Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS and curated by, er, Chris Martin.

FIFA to break football’s laws by having half-time break at World Cup final of up to 30mins to accommodate glitzy Super Bowl-style show.

ITV will cover half-time show in full and BBC expected to do so too. https://t.co/Ri0jKslpR1 — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) July 14, 2026

And in the exceedingly troubled and divisive times we live in, it was reassuring – in a way – that some things can still unite the entire planet.

And this was definitely one of them.

1.

Biggest game of both sets of players’ lives and they’re going to have their usual half-time rhythm completely disrupted. FIFA are a shambles. https://t.co/x5TUV3a1le — HLTCO (@HLTCO) July 14, 2026

2.

Would be nice if the sport was administered by people who actually like football. https://t.co/8p8e7Ws6wt — Lars Sivertsen (@larssivertsen) July 14, 2026

3.

Fact is, England need to make it to the World Cup final because who else is going to boo the entire half-time show?? — Liam (@LiamLemonsLovee) July 14, 2026

4.

This is exactly what happens when FIFA starts treating the World Cup like the Super Bowl. A 30-minute half-time break for a concert is ridiculous. The final should be about football, not another show designed to make more money. — The Sports Hook (@TheSports_Hook) July 14, 2026

5.

A complete disgrace! This goes against the essence of football. This is not a stop and start sport. You cannot have prolonged breaks in football. Otherwise you stiffen up. Half-time is short and sharpish. Frantic, even. It goes by in a flash. 30 minutes? A disgrace! https://t.co/ZNTaumrRrT — EBL (@EBL2017) July 14, 2026

6.

This + a 2nd hydration break. We might get the most lethargic half of football in a final ever https://t.co/FIEk4NvwcY — sj (@316simsim) July 14, 2026

7.