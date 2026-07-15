Sport world cup

The World Cup final half-time break will be 30 minutes long and basically the entire internet responded as one

John Plunkett. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Not content with the wildly irritating ‘hydration breaks’ interrupting the flow of both halves at this year’s World Cup, the half-time break will apparently be 30 minutes long to accommodate a Super Bowl style showbiz extravaganza featuring Shakira, Madonna, Justin Bieber and BTS and curated by, er, Chris Martin.

And in the exceedingly troubled and divisive times we live in, it was reassuring – in a way – that some things can still unite the entire planet.

And this was definitely one of them.

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