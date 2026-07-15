This Japanese TV news report about the Count Binface-Nigel Farage face-off just made the whole thing even funnier

Politics count binface Japan nigel farage

We’ve still got nearly a month to go before Nigel Farage goes to the polls in his high stakes/low IQ bid to take on the establishment, AKA the 5,900 year-old space alien, Count Binface.

It’s already prompted no end of hilarity at a time when the news agenda isn’t exactly overflowing with it.

And this Japanese TV news report – hard to believe we know – might just have made the whole thing even funnier.

I love this Japanese TV News report about Count Binface taking on Nigel Farage in the Clacton by-election: 😂 Farage has managed to make himself look bad globally. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xubtDfTzVP — Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) July 14, 2026

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

1.

This is v amusing https://t.co/N1SgHtndW9 — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) July 14, 2026

2.

3.

@Nigel_Farage is literally a world class joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣 win or lose he will be the man who resigned a seat to fight a bin – a world class joke — Fly Boy 💙Proud to be a European!#FBPE (@flyingstraight) July 14, 2026

4.

I’ve got to admit, that is fucking hilarious — beatle juice (@beatlejuic3d) July 14, 2026

5.

This news caused me to check on the Japanese translation of “Count Binface” and it turns out there are two competing names:

・ゴミ箱伯爵: Gomibako Hakushaku (“Count Trash Can”)

・ビンフェイス伯爵: Binfeisu Hakushaku (“Count Binface”) https://t.co/QBirWaHgjS pic.twitter.com/dSbkyafzWU — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) July 8, 2026

6.

If farage somehow lose this he is actually finished, all over the world he’s gonna be known as the man whom lost to a bin lmao — enthusiasm (@FarhanN78265394) July 15, 2026

7.

Yes, this is UK politics at the moment 😅😅 https://t.co/yUnjeU1oJr — Faye Robinson + 1.Lee Thrice upon a time (@FayeQueenSlime) July 15, 2026

8.

Every ounce of my being wants him to win. https://t.co/aOH5OBCM1d — Tig James MBE #FBPE (@tig_james) July 14, 2026

9.

This made me smile.

Count Binface makes me smile.

Puppies and kittens make me smile.

Nigel Farage does not. https://t.co/ShaawroN2z — David Williams (@MrDaveyWilliams) July 14, 2026

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Source @WokeratiMarty