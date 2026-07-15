Politics count binface Japan nigel farage

This Japanese TV news report about the Count Binface-Nigel Farage face-off just made the whole thing even funnier

Poke Reporter. Updated July 15th, 2026

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We’ve still got nearly a month to go before Nigel Farage goes to the polls in his high stakes/low IQ bid to take on the establishment, AKA the 5,900 year-old space alien, Count Binface.

It’s already prompted no end of hilarity at a time when the news agenda isn’t exactly overflowing with it.

And this Japanese TV news report – hard to believe we know – might just have made the whole thing even funnier.

And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.

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Source @WokeratiMarty