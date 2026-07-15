Politics count binface Japan nigel farage
This Japanese TV news report about the Count Binface-Nigel Farage face-off just made the whole thing even funnier
We’ve still got nearly a month to go before Nigel Farage goes to the polls in his high stakes/low IQ bid to take on the establishment, AKA the 5,900 year-old space alien, Count Binface.
It’s already prompted no end of hilarity at a time when the news agenda isn’t exactly overflowing with it.
And this Japanese TV news report – hard to believe we know – might just have made the whole thing even funnier.
I love this Japanese TV News report about Count Binface taking on Nigel Farage in the Clacton by-election: 😂
Farage has managed to make himself look bad globally. 👍 pic.twitter.com/xubtDfTzVP
— Wokerati Marty (@WokeratiMarty) July 14, 2026
And here’s just a bit of the love people had for it.
1.
This is v amusing https://t.co/N1SgHtndW9
— John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) July 14, 2026
2.
— KubrickHighlandLynx (@KubrickLynx) July 14, 2026
3.
@Nigel_Farage is literally a world class joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣 win or lose he will be the man who resigned a seat to fight a bin – a world class joke
— Fly Boy 💙Proud to be a European!#FBPE (@flyingstraight) July 14, 2026
4.
I’ve got to admit, that is fucking hilarious
— beatle juice (@beatlejuic3d) July 14, 2026
5.
This news caused me to check on the Japanese translation of “Count Binface” and it turns out there are two competing names:
・ゴミ箱伯爵: Gomibako Hakushaku (“Count Trash Can”)
・ビンフェイス伯爵: Binfeisu Hakushaku (“Count Binface”) https://t.co/QBirWaHgjS pic.twitter.com/dSbkyafzWU
— Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) July 8, 2026
6.
If farage somehow lose this he is actually finished, all over the world he’s gonna be known as the man whom lost to a bin lmao
— enthusiasm (@FarhanN78265394) July 15, 2026
7.
Yes, this is UK politics at the moment 😅😅 https://t.co/yUnjeU1oJr
— Faye Robinson + 1.Lee Thrice upon a time (@FayeQueenSlime) July 15, 2026
8.
Every ounce of my being wants him to win. https://t.co/aOH5OBCM1d
— Tig James MBE #FBPE (@tig_james) July 14, 2026
9.
This made me smile.
Count Binface makes me smile.
Puppies and kittens make me smile.
Nigel Farage does not. https://t.co/ShaawroN2z
— David Williams (@MrDaveyWilliams) July 14, 2026
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Source @WokeratiMarty