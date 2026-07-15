Politics matt goodwin Reform UK

Matt Goodwin is all geared up to stand for Reform in the general election, and the internet has already grabbed the popcorn

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 15th, 2026

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Grab the popcorn – Matt Goodwin’s dipping his toe back in the political water when the next election comes around.

He shared his reasons on Twitter. It’s long, so we’ll see it in two parts.

I have submitted my application to stand for Reform at the next general election. Ann Widdecombe. Wayne Broadhurst. Rhiannon Whyte. Henry Nowak. Thomas Roberts. Lucy Lowe. Terence Carney. Victoria Agoglia. Two-tier justice. Record taxes. Shabir Ahmed. Mass welfare. Islamism. Sectarianism. Non-crime hate incidents. The Boriswave. The ECHR. Net Zero. Fake Tories. Chagos. Keir Starmer. Grooming gangs. Open borders. Your kids. The future.

Part two was yet more scaremongering, dog-whistling, call it what you will.

Britain is being destroyed. Your home is being destroyed. And it is only going to get worse. There is no such thing as a perfect party, or a perfect leader. But Reform is heading in the right direction — back towards the light, And away from all the managed decline you see around you today. I urge you all to apply. Before it’s too late.

It’s less than five months since Mr Goodwin was nicknamed Matt Badloss, due to being booted far into second place in the Gorton and Denton by-election by the Greens’ Hannah Spencer.

Presumably, his wounds are adequately licked to risk losing to a fox, a Monster Raving Looney, or – heaven forbid – a man with a bin on his head.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying.

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