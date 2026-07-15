Matt Goodwin is all geared up to stand for Reform in the general election, and the internet has already grabbed the popcorn

Politics matt goodwin Reform UK

Grab the popcorn – Matt Goodwin’s dipping his toe back in the political water when the next election comes around.

He shared his reasons on Twitter. It’s long, so we’ll see it in two parts.

Part two was yet more scaremongering, dog-whistling, call it what you will.

It’s less than five months since Mr Goodwin was nicknamed Matt Badloss, due to being booted far into second place in the Gorton and Denton by-election by the Greens’ Hannah Spencer.

Presumably, his wounds are adequately licked to risk losing to a fox, a Monster Raving Looney, or – heaven forbid – a man with a bin on his head.

Let’s take a look at what people are saying.

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Well it can only be Gorton and Denton again of course. Given your deep links and history in the area. You wouldn’t want to be parachuted in somewhere like the carpet bagger you actually are. Right? At least we can all have a chuckle when you lose your deposit again. — SullyTech (@SullyDrummer) July 14, 2026

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Why didnt you put BREXIT in your list? That is the single most damaging thing to happen to the UK. Everything you listed above has happened since brexit — Inevitable Carl (@British_Carl) July 15, 2026

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Well done MattyGPT. The prospect of you being publicly humiliated again is just the lighthearted levity we need in these difficult times — Briony Marsh (@BrionyMarsh) July 15, 2026

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I’ve read worse lyrics, but you’re certainly no Billy Joel. https://t.co/e98Vyb9fX9 — Douglas Hall (@MrDouglasHall) July 14, 2026

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Even voting for Matt Goodwin pic.twitter.com/yIpp9rv9LD — Pygar (@angel_pygar) July 15, 2026

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> There is no such thing as a perfect party, or a perfect leader. But there is such a thing as the worst party and the worst leader Demanding perfection from every alternative is an easy way to excuse the plainly worse choice > But Reform is heading in the right direction -… — Scott Product (@PorkyVectors) July 15, 2026

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well thats one seat they're gonna lose https://t.co/QqWIpcHogd — Charlie Morris (@CharlieM2024) July 14, 2026

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