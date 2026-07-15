‘What’s a ‘rich people thing’ you discovered isn’t actually expensive?’ – 22 bargain basement ways to feel fancy

Life AskReddit money

The desire to be richer than we already are is something that’s pretty universal, wherever you currently stand financially. But do you actually have to acquire more cash to have the fancy lifestyle you crave?

Perhaps not, if the answers to this question on the AskReddit page are anything to go by. User sizzyred asked this:

‘What’s a ‘rich people thing’ you discovered isn’t actually expensive?’

And lots of people chimed in with achievable ways to live the high life, like these…

1.

‘Tailoring your clothes.’

–amaviamor

2.

‘Art exhibits. Some are free and interesting to walk around,’

–MG788

3.

‘Good wine. Cheap wine can taste amazing and expensive wine can taste terrible.’

–Sorry-Panic7612

4.

‘Hiring a monthly house cleaner.’

–pink_latte8

5.

‘Playing tennis. Public courts, racket and a few balls… cheaper and more fun than any gym.’

–Suspicious_Load6908

6.

‘Salmon. It’s not the cheapest food, but in reality it’s not nearly as expensive as I had been led to believe as a kid.’

–jonathanquirk

7.

‘All inclusive resorts. Like yeah, the high end ones can be over 2k a night but if you just want to drink and relax on a beach then you can find nice ones for around $200 a night.’

–Rugby562

8.

‘Buying fewer, higher quality basics instead of constantly replacing cheap ones.’

–Calypso-Son

9.

‘Buying a a nice leather belt. It has outlasted three cheaper belts I’ve purchased since. Beyond not being expensive, it actually makes financial sense.’

–respond1

10.

‘Eating well. Cooking is a skill that can be learned. Very rarely are the multi use ingredients that expensive, or they can be bought in bulk to reduce cost.

‘Once you know what you’re doing a delicious dinner takes less time to prepare than most people would expect. A little investment of time on a person’s part and you’ll be cooking most things more to your taste than any restaurant could.’

–IntheMiddlingWest

11.

‘Thrift stores often have name brand quality clothes. I’ve built a nice wardrobe buying from secondhand shops.’

–aluminumnek

12.

‘Bidets. My 1st one cost $35 on Amazon.’

–BuffyTheMoronSlayer