News Andrew tate

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested and everyone said the same thing

Poke Reporter. Updated July 20th, 2026

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To be filed under ‘finally, a good news story’ comes this footage of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan being arrested in the US after British authorities issued 38 new charges against the pair.

The CPS said Andrew Tate was being charged with seven further counts of rape, as well as charges relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child, with the total number of charges against the brothers now 59.

But it wasn’t the charges people were talking about – well, it was – but there was something else as well. See if you can spot it (of course you’ll be able to spot it).

And these people surely said it best.

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