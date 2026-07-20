Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been arrested and everyone said the same thing

News Andrew tate

To be filed under ‘finally, a good news story’ comes this footage of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan being arrested in the US after British authorities issued 38 new charges against the pair.

The CPS said Andrew Tate was being charged with seven further counts of rape, as well as charges relating to sex trafficking and indecent images of a child, with the total number of charges against the brothers now 59.

But it wasn’t the charges people were talking about – well, it was – but there was something else as well. See if you can spot it (of course you’ll be able to spot it).

This is the best news to wake up to. Andrew and Tristan Tate have been arrested in US on British extradition request. They face 59 charges of rape, trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault and offences relating to indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. pic.twitter.com/RdXGrJHMgo — Nick Lowles (@lowles_nick) July 19, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1.

i just had andrew and tristan tate arrested in miami for wearing these outfits pic.twitter.com/2ybjsm6Q4R — derek guy (@dieworkwear) July 18, 2026

2.

Get the Tate look: pic.twitter.com/4U7FFbLnjk — Andrew Fox (@Mr_Andrew_Fox) July 19, 2026

3.

Not gonna lie, he should get life for the capri pants alone Happy Sunday 😁 — Lady Sophie (@sophied40) July 19, 2026

4.

Still laughing at that alpha male Andrew Tate getting arrested in Miami wearing a purple blouse, capri pants and those shoes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7yjtL1Wqis — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 19, 2026

5.

Andrew Tate, being arrested in Miami, wearing an outfit suspiciously resembling the one my wife Bunty wore to meet the girls for a meal in town last weekend… pic.twitter.com/upE7hzdF8n — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) July 19, 2026

6.