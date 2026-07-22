Entertainment AI elon musk odyssey

Elon Musk said Grok would make a ‘historically accurate’ movie version of The Odyssey and was mocked all the way back to the Bronze Age

John Plunkett. Updated July 22nd, 2026

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We haven’t seen Christopher Nolan’s epic movie adaptation of The Odyssey yet but by all accounts it’s an absolute corker.

No, we’ve decided to wait until Elon Musk’s AI tool – and we really do mean tool – Grok comes up with its own feature length version, as promised by none other than Elon Musk himself.

He was inspired by this 3 minute clip someone came up with …

… to promise this.

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he was mocked so hard he ended up in the Bronze Age. Can only hope he stays there.

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Source @elonmusk