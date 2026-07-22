Elon Musk said Grok would make a ‘historically accurate’ movie version of The Odyssey and was mocked all the way back to the Bronze Age

Entertainment AI elon musk odyssey

We haven’t seen Christopher Nolan’s epic movie adaptation of The Odyssey yet but by all accounts it’s an absolute corker.

No, we’ve decided to wait until Elon Musk’s AI tool – and we really do mean tool – Grok comes up with its own feature length version, as promised by none other than Elon Musk himself.

He was inspired by this 3 minute clip someone came up with …

Dialogue scene from Homer's Odyssey built on Grok Imagine.

Thread on how this was built below. pic.twitter.com/jk6yDtZJxx — Heavy Pulp (@heavypulp) July 21, 2026

… to promise this.

Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer https://t.co/bVHzUmY9WN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2026

And we’re glad he did, in a way, because he was mocked so hard he ended up in the Bronze Age. Can only hope he stays there.

1.

Lol. He is beyond parody at this point. Also, "historically accurate"? It's a work of fiction featuring imaginary Greek gods. https://t.co/vGIOfMtSRW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 22, 2026

2.

Thank goodness the Cyclops, pig soldiers, and sirens will now be historically accurate. https://t.co/iWYPKcdrL3 — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) July 22, 2026

3.

It’s very important to note here that he did not say it was going to be good — Carl Fungus Picks (@FungusCarl82090) July 22, 2026

4.

“True to the art of Homer” and it’s an AI slopfest. Christopher Nolan really broke Elon’s brain with this one. pic.twitter.com/KXt1cKJ9Ry — pokey pup (@Whatapityonyou) July 22, 2026

5.

6.

This is a great way to ensure the left dominates culture forever. The average person hates AI. Especially AI video. Associating your culture war with it is dumb. No matter how good the tech gets, prestige media will be human. You have a gazillion dollars, fund a studio. https://t.co/qyMZG02W67 — Roman Helmet Guy (@romanhelmetguy) July 22, 2026

7.

the worlds dumbest man and most frequently found lying makes another amazing statement pic.twitter.com/r6L6n489Ip — onion person (@CantEverDie) July 22, 2026

8.

Good news: another thing we can add to the list of Musk promises that he totally forgets about and never mentions again after his current stimulant episode ends https://t.co/d4tMdsI94i — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) July 22, 2026

9.

Historically accurate? You’re aware it’s a mythological poem, right? — Damir (@DamirBilalov) July 22, 2026

Just in case people still didn’t get it …

“Historically accurate.” There is a cyclops. — Scott Barber (@thescottbarber) July 22, 2026

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Source @elonmusk