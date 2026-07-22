‘What’s a hobby that instantly makes you assume someone is insufferable before they even open their mouth?’ – 21 innately annoying pastimes

Life hobbies r/AskReddit

Having interests outside of watching telly and scrolling TikTok is generally a good thing. But there are some pastimes that have a reputation for either attracting incredibly annoying people, or turning previously tolerable people into irritating dullards. It’s hard to say which.

They’ve been discussing infuriating extracurricular activities on the AskReddit page after Strong-Brick8426 asked:

What’s a hobby that instantly makes you assume someone is insufferable before they even open their mouth?

And a lot of people had a lot of thoughts. Check these out…

1.

‘Prank videos.’

–Inevitable-Hunt-6185

2.

‘If I get to know someone and eventually find out they do CrossFit, that’s fine. If the very first thing I know about someone is that they do CrossFit, we’re not hanging out..’

–planx_constant

3.

‘It’s HyRox now. It’s literally everything that we mock about CrossFit turned up to 11.’

–MissingBothCufflinks

4.

‘Musical theatre (I say this as a former theatre kid myself).’

–winkiesue

5.

‘You are NOT wrong – my husband, sister, brother, brother in law , etc are all music theater. Some of those folks just suck all the air out of the room with their incessant need for attention. Exhausting!’

–Bobohead2025

6.

‘Some of my favourite people and my absolute least favourite people are horse girls.’

–EternalumEssence

7.

‘I raise you polo. Also, yacht racing.’

–coldfarnorth

8.

‘People who make reaction videos. Extra insufferable if they’re reacting to reactions..’

–EuphoricBrainDamage

9.

‘Healing crystal enthusiast.’

–Cola102583

10.

‘Cyclists, with the 4g road bike and the spandex.’

–JediMasterJaren

11.

‘Toastmasters Club. Supposed to be to learn public speaking confidently. Seems to be a bunch of douches who love hearing their own voices in a group setting.’

–rainbowsent

12.

‘Showing dogs.’

–Affectionate-Duck-18