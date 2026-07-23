Somebody asked men in their 30s about the ‘young person habits’ they’ve had to give up – 21 reasons to feel old before your time

Life r/AskReddit

Getting old isn’t for the faint of heart, as anyone over the age of 35 who has had a hangover will know.

While there are undoubtedly some good things about ageing, there are a lot of youthful abilities that we lose as the years rack up.

They’ve been discussing the perils of ageing on the AskReddit page after Commercial_Trip_630 asked this:

‘Men in your 30s, what’s a “young person” habit you’ve had to give up?’

And lots of guys had thoughts on the stuff they’ve had to wave goodbye to, like this…

1.

‘I have to get good sleep every night.’

–3rdLegOfExodiaa

2.

‘Yeah no seriously. How was I able to drink all night, vomit 34 times and then go to work on 3 hours of sleep. Now if I get 15 minutes under 8 I’m absolutely awful to be around.’

–SeanHearnden

3.

‘Not warming up before sports.’

–JOKU1990

4.

‘Procrastinating. Everything happens so fast now.’

–maherniac

5.

‘Lining up empty liquor bottles as decoration.’

–OneAndOnlyJackSchitt

6.

‘Playing Xbox until 4am because I work at 5 am.’

–MourningWood1942

7.

‘Eating whatever I want. Dad bod comes for us all if we’re not careful.’

–SurprisedAsparagus

8.

‘Drinking/Hangovers. Drinking because it disagrees with me on a psychological level and it took all my 20’s to figure that out. I am a sober dude now.

‘Hangovers, limited time to do what you want once the career kicks in and you’ve got responsibilities (dog, partner, family, friends, hobbies etc) spending an entire day (or more) on the couch feeling like utter garbage while simultaneously having a panic attack over ways you embarrassed yourself somehow doesn’t seem worth it anymore.’

–NotPatricularlyKind

9.

’34 years old here. Becoming upset about other people. It won’t change anything, it’s just wasted energy.’

–Gontha

10.

‘I’m 33 and work in the restaurant industry. Of course most of our front of house staff are college 20-somethings. They all keep asking me to go out with them after work. I look at them like they have two heads each.

‘You mean we just closed shop at 12 AM, and you want me to go pound shots for 2 hours, have an after bar, get trashed, all so I can get up the next day and open shop while still drunk? And hit the hangover midshift? Nah. Enjoy your youth. It catches up quick.’

–Express-Feedback

11.

‘Skateboarding. I injured my hip and took some time to recover. Just the thought of another fall and injury is too much for me to get back on.

‘I genuinely miss it, but while I was recovering I couldn’t run around with my daughter. All I could do was sit on a bench and watch her at a playground. Some days the pain was so bad all I wanted to do was lay in bed. Just not worth it anymore for me.

‘I have no clue how these old dudes are still doing it, but I have mad respect.’

–jon62491

12.

‘Not stretching before doing anything.’

–VicarLos