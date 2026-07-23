A fitness trainer shared his zero-clean-up, high-protein menu, and the internet ate him for breakfast

Social Media food owned

We cross now to the world of fitness and health, where trainer and coach John Fadule shared his tip for an easy menu.

Which is all well and good if you’re a teen who can’t be bothered, but hardly a good example for adults who want to live a healthy lifestyle, rather than put money in the pockets of the weight-loss and muscle-building industries.

1.

You’ll be squeezing out landscaping rocks after that meal. — Carl Hooker (@ClintonAveKid46) July 22, 2026

2.

Consumed pure processed slop and talks like it won’t be 4th of July inside his body pic.twitter.com/01RWU1BbLB https://t.co/eCBQcV4TMa — (@TJayyyy_1) July 22, 2026

3.

That’s exactly what’s wrong with modern diet. 240g protein

0g carbs

0g real food This is not health. https://t.co/cuOjQ2bf1Y — Oxidative State (@oxidativestate) July 22, 2026

4.

these people should not have a right to vote https://t.co/P75A8XeZ4G — ❀ ❀ (5’11”) (@AryanSugar) July 22, 2026

5.

You will need a new colon. Yours is going on strike after this bro. https://t.co/avvnCdeUdZ — Michael(Poltfan)((JapanDayTripper)) (@PoltFan69) July 22, 2026

6.

Please just eat real food https://t.co/bGW4USwp5n — nico (@bombdiggy__) July 22, 2026

7.

what you save in cooking, cleaning and meal prep you will pay in the bathroom https://t.co/jK52a0p6Nt — Mon Key (@mymoonovski) July 22, 2026

8.

0 fiber and carbs tears https://t.co/nr0JKzEla3 — Vik (@LFCVik2) July 22, 2026

9.

0 bowel movements

0 clean up https://t.co/sU0eCJSaFd — Ζoë (@zoecabina) July 22, 2026

10.

Imagine how bad his gas is https://t.co/mEqrG7J1Bv — mars aurelius (@marsthegadfly) July 22, 2026

11.

Not a single source of whole foods in sight https://t.co/GI6gSTiAU1 — Kalebrimba (@Kalebrimba) July 22, 2026

12.

Chernobyl was genuinely less toxic than this https://t.co/gHM3VG5RXw — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) July 22, 2026

13.

This is proof that hitting your calorie goal doesn’t automatically mean you’re eating well ‍♂️ https://t.co/dqW5DdM84V — Hotiihotii (@hotiiofficial) July 22, 2026

14.

4,000 calories, 620g of protein, 0 cooking, 0 prep, 0 clean up pic.twitter.com/65zahMVOJy — The Architect (@thememechartguy) July 22, 2026

15.

I know this is definitely ragebait, but you’re out of your mind if you eat that — whopperthompson (@whopperthompson) July 22, 2026

16.

No words are necessary.

READ MORE

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Image John Fadule, Wikimedia Commons