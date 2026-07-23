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A fitness trainer shared his zero-clean-up, high-protein menu, and the internet ate him for breakfast

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 23rd, 2026

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We cross now to the world of fitness and health, where trainer and coach John Fadule shared his tip for an easy menu.

Image of two protein shakes, five cans of Coke Zero, and a pile of protein bars. Text -1900 calories, 240 grams protein. 0 cooking, 0 meal prepping, 0 clean-up.

Which is all well and good if you’re a teen who can’t be bothered, but hardly a good example for adults who want to live a healthy lifestyle, rather than put money in the pockets of the weight-loss and muscle-building industries.

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No words are necessary.

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Image John Fadule, Wikimedia Commons