Twitter funny tweets of the week
Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week
Happy Friday. The weekend is within touching distance, and we have a whole raft of Twitter comedy gold to start the wind-down.
If you spot something that brightens your day, why not share it?
1.
[opens the portal to the godlike superintelligence that solves 87-year-old math problems and carries out autonomous cyberattacks]
“how long peanut butter good in fridge”
— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) July 22, 2026
2.
— (@ceefaux) July 22, 2026
3.
If you write “Do geese see God?” backward, it’s the same as writing it forward except now you’ve got yourself a devil-worshiping goose.
— Damon Hunzeker (@DamonHunzeker) July 21, 2026
4.
My husband after trying to make an interior decorating decision. pic.twitter.com/TFRGS7yHtf
— Abigail Jackson (@abigailmarone) July 22, 2026
5.
Is it a cat ? pic.twitter.com/jywXcNzW6p
— SimonS (@51M0N_5) July 22, 2026
6.
Lee Anderson bragging about his latest pay rise. pic.twitter.com/OfqiKNtBRU
— Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) July 21, 2026
7.
"Larry likes his breakfast at 9, brunch at 1030 and lunch at noon with plenty of snacks in between. The rest of the job is a doddle" pic.twitter.com/EBWgLxdlr1
— Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 20, 2026
8.
A vet once tried to vaccinate me. I ate his kibble with some fava treats and a nice Catnip. pic.twitter.com/JfkcjbxoK4
— Granite Man (@GraniteDhuine) July 20, 2026
9.
“protein banana matcha oat latte” i don’t know how much longer i can do this. pic.twitter.com/AsxHoIvdPU
— matt bernstein (@mattxiv) July 18, 2026
10.
— no context memes (@nocontextmemes) July 18, 2026
11.
For every action, there is an equal "what the fuck just happened!?!?"
— Social Outcast (@SocialOutcast82) July 22, 2026
12.
I’m no expert, but I think Marvel have missed a trick not selling adverts on The Hulk.
He’s essentially a giant Banner. pic.twitter.com/FVbsl9Rr4y
— Dave † 🇬🇧🏴🇺🇸🇮🇪🎸🎶 (@daveguitarjones) July 22, 2026