Twitter funny tweets of the week

Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Poke Reporter. Updated July 24th, 2026

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Happy Friday. The weekend is within touching distance, and we have a whole raft of Twitter comedy gold to start the wind-down.

If you spot something that brightens your day, why not share it?

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