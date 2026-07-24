Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter funny tweets of the week

Happy Friday. The weekend is within touching distance, and we have a whole raft of Twitter comedy gold to start the wind-down.

If you spot something that brightens your day, why not share it?

1.

[opens the portal to the godlike superintelligence that solves 87-year-old math problems and carries out autonomous cyberattacks] “how long peanut butter good in fridge” — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) July 22, 2026

2.

3.

If you write “Do geese see God?” backward, it’s the same as writing it forward except now you’ve got yourself a devil-worshiping goose. — Damon Hunzeker (@DamonHunzeker) July 21, 2026

4.

My husband after trying to make an interior decorating decision. pic.twitter.com/TFRGS7yHtf — Abigail Jackson (@abigailmarone) July 22, 2026

5.

Is it a cat ? pic.twitter.com/jywXcNzW6p — SimonS (@51M0N_5) July 22, 2026

6.

Lee Anderson bragging about his latest pay rise. pic.twitter.com/OfqiKNtBRU — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) July 21, 2026

7.

"Larry likes his breakfast at 9, brunch at 1030 and lunch at noon with plenty of snacks in between. The rest of the job is a doddle" pic.twitter.com/EBWgLxdlr1 — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) July 20, 2026

8.

A vet once tried to vaccinate me. I ate his kibble with some fava treats and a nice Catnip. pic.twitter.com/JfkcjbxoK4 — Granite Man (@GraniteDhuine) July 20, 2026

9.

“protein banana matcha oat latte” i don’t know how much longer i can do this. pic.twitter.com/AsxHoIvdPU — matt bernstein (@mattxiv) July 18, 2026

10.

11.

For every action, there is an equal "what the fuck just happened!?!?" — Social Outcast (@SocialOutcast82) July 22, 2026

12.