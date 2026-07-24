Donald Trump admitted he had no idea what he was talking about and finally it was something we could all agree on

US donald trump

To the White House, where Donald Trump has been speechifying again, this time hosting members of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.

But fear not, you don’t have to be a baseball devotee to appreciate this. Because this time something remarkable happened. The American president actually admitted that he had no idea what he was talking about.

Finally, something we can all agree on!

Trump, reading his own speech: I didn't know that. Did you know that? That's what they give me to read. What can I tell you? I don't know what the hell that means. pic.twitter.com/HuFjKseXO9 — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 23, 2026

Unfortunately for Trump there wasn’t a preschooler on hand able to explain it to him because, really, it was the polar opposite of complicated.

And these people – you guessed it! – said it best.

1.

He doesn't know what a lot of things means. Does he not read his speeches beforehand? I wonder if he even knows what he's signing when people put things in front of him, or does he just take their word as to the content of it? — Melissa M. (@melissa_artemis) July 23, 2026

2.

We are living in the dumbest timeline. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7MANtdEgDU — Bags (@bags) July 23, 2026

3.

He's the only POTUS IN United States history to read speeches without even reviewing them before they go into the teleprompter. This is not ok. https://t.co/jP3GsG5sfj — stop tRumpnado 🇺🇦 🇬🇱 (@tRumpnado2016) July 23, 2026

4.

Hey, grandpa, why don't you just call it quits? https://t.co/gYBJ95nhB0 — 🇺🇸Jerry Mander🇺🇦 (@realpublicius) July 23, 2026

5.

🚨 NARCISSIST: Trump cannot help but to instantly insert himself into a Dodgers highlight: “Instead of just sort of bluffing it like I would do in baseball, I’d bluff it.” Bluff his ass. Trump couldn’t play 10 seconds of baseball without falling on his face. https://t.co/s2taxkC3xU pic.twitter.com/2acwhVzSvf — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 23, 2026

6.

Why the fuck do people laugh at his idiocy?? — Jazzmom 2.0 🫤🇺🇸 (@AJazzmom98) July 23, 2026

7.

Once again, Dementia enters the chat. https://t.co/6UnYv80drg — THEE Discowitch Fellina 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇨🇦🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@gothicdisco) July 23, 2026

8.

It’s like every clip. If he’s not falling asleep, he’s speaking like an absolute moron. Even when it’s important. 👎 https://t.co/8KtvpaOqE3 — 📰Poli-Tical 📲Twitzerland.net🚨 (@TwitzerlandNet) July 23, 2026

9.

The team members looks like war hostages. — forestfromtrees (@SandraB82981565) July 23, 2026

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just totally nailed why Trump is ramping up the ‘Communist threat’ and it’s an important, essential watch

Source @HQNewsNow