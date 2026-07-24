US donald trump

Donald Trump admitted he had no idea what he was talking about and finally it was something we could all agree on

Poke Reporter. Updated July 24th, 2026

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To the White House, where Donald Trump has been speechifying again, this time hosting members of the World Series winning Los Angeles Dodgers.

But fear not, you don’t have to be a baseball devotee to appreciate this. Because this time something remarkable happened. The American president actually admitted that he had no idea what he was talking about.

Finally, something we can all agree on!

Unfortunately for Trump there wasn’t a preschooler on hand able to explain it to him because, really, it was the polar opposite of complicated.

And these people – you guessed it! – said it best.

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Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just totally nailed why Trump is ramping up the ‘Communist threat’ and it’s an important, essential watch

Source @HQNewsNow